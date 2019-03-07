As Binky Felstead says Instagram can be 'isolating' as a single mum - 5 solo parents to follow

When it comes to raising kids, Instagram can be a pretty lonely place if you’re a solo parent.

Sure, there are lots of mummy and daddy bloggers out there posting great advice, but when you’re bombarded with Insta-perfect family portraits all the time, it can easily make you start to feel alone – even if you’re totally happy and fulfilled in your role as a single parent.

It’s something that ex-Made In Chelsea star Binky Felstead can relate to. In an interview with Women’s Health, she spoke about how isolating she can find the app as a single parent.

Felstead gave birth to her daughter India in 2017, but split from her partner Josh Patterson in 2018.

She told the publication: “I was home with India and I would see on Instagram that everyone was out and about and I just felt really isolated.

“I can get quite low scrolling through Instagram and seeing all these happy – or what looks like happy families – mums and dads and babies.”

While we all know Instagram is often far from reality, it’s difficult to resist comparing your own life to influencers online. Thankfully, if you’re bringing your children up alone, you can find lots of solo inspiration on social media.

Here are five inspirational celebrities who are bossing it as single mums and dads…

The oldest Kardashian sister has three children – Mason, Reign and Penelope – with ex-husband Scott Disick. The pair split in 2015 and Kourtney has been a proud single parent since.

The MTV star’s divorce from husband Corey Bohan finalised in December 2018, but Patridge hasn’t let the split hold her back. As well as sharing loads of adorable pictures of her daughter Kirra on her Instagram page, she’s also set to appear in a reboot of The Hills later this year.

Former The Only Way Is Essex star McCann had a tumultuous 2018. The father of her daughter Sunday, Arthur Collins, was jailed for carrying out a night club acid attack. McCann, 28, is raising their daughter alone, sharing the joy of first-time motherhood on social media, and in her ITVBe documentary series Ferne McCann: First Time Mum.

Usher married his stylist Tameka Foster in 2007 and the pair had two sons, Cinco and Naviyd. When the couple split, Usher was granted primary custody of the boys after a highly publicised court battle. He often shares adorable tributes to his kids with his 8 million followers.

If his Instagram posts are anything to go by, Ryan Phillippe is ever the doting dad. He may have split from Reese Witherspoon more than a decade ago, but the pair still share the responsibility of raising their two children, Deacon and Ava. He also has another daughter with actress Alexis Knapp.

