5 dog-friendly places to take your pooch in Los Angeles

7th Mar 19 | Lifestyle

The starry city is also open to four-legged A-listers. You just need to know where to go...

caeeaf72-5c1c-407c-a88e-8d82fb3eb88a

Los Angeles is known for many things: The glitz and glamour of Hollywood, shopping in Beverly Hills and of course, being home to some of our favourite celebs.

However, LA is not only a haven for the stars; the city is also great for dog owners who enjoy bringing their furry friends with them wherever they go.

Here’s a dog-owner’s guide to LA…

1. LAX Airport

Dog fans at LAX airport
(LAX/PA)

Unlike many airports around the world, Los Angeles World Airports prides itself on being completely dog friendly.  For those travelling with a canine companion, LAX features 11 Pet Relief Areas throughout the airport: Eight are located indoors/post-security, and three are outdoors/pre-security. Amenities for pets include water, animal houses, and bags for waste disposal.

If you aren’t travelling with your own furry friend, you can interact with the many therapy dogs that roam around the departures levels of each terminal, as part of the PUPs (Pets Unstressing Passengers) programme.

2. Loews Hollywood Hotel

Dogs at Loews Hollywood
(Loews Hollywood/PA)

At Loews Hollywood, our furry friends are treated like VIPs (Very Important Pets), with amenities that include a special pet room-service menu, a welcome letter from the general manager, along with a list of local pet services, pet toys, bedding and more. Pets can enjoy specialised bedding, leashes and even collars while their owners are provided with dog-walking route maps, pet placemats, water bowls, treats and doggie pick-up bags. Not to mention the dog walking and dog sitting services.

3. Runyon Canyon

Dog walker in Runyon Canyon
(LA Tourism/PA)

Runyon Canyon is very popular amongst celebs. For many, it’s a great way of getting cardio in while enjoying the great outdoors. The same goes for dog owners; the park spans 160 acres and even has an off-leash 90 acre ‘Dog Park’, for canines to run wild and free.

4. Leo Carrillo State Beach

With miles of beach spreading from Malibu to Long Beach, it would be a crime not to take a trip to the coast while in LA. Although not all of these beaches are dog friendly, Leo Carrillo State Beach is a haven for dogs and their owners.

5. The Original Farmers Market

Dogs eating bakery treats.
(LA Tourism/PA)

If you’re interested in treating your fur baby to some doggy doughnuts or doggy cupcakes, the Original Farmers Market is the place to go. Visit their bakery for dogs for the ultimate dog treats and who knows, you might even spot a celeb in the area.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Roxanne Pallett returns to Instagram with Michael Jackson post

Red carpet to real life: 4 awards season trends you can shop on the high street
Red carpet to real life: 4 awards season trends you can shop on the high street

These are going to the biggest bridalwear trends of 2019 according to Pinterest
These are going to the biggest bridalwear trends of 2019 according to Pinterest

Calm, bright, moody or dramatic? 3 experts reveal how to style 2019's boldest blues

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Virgin Media One  Were BIG on Saturday Night Entertainment

Virgin Media One  Were BIG on Saturday Night Entertainment
[WATCH] Pippa OConnor reveals STUNNING products as part of her new collection

[WATCH] Pippa OConnor reveals STUNNING products as part of her new collection
Luke Perry's son determined to carry on his legacy

Luke Perry's son determined to carry on his legacy
Kerry Katona accused of failing to send her child to school

Kerry Katona accused of failing to send her child to school
Kerry Katona accused of failing to send her child to school

Roxanne Pallett returns to Instagram with Michael Jackson post