5 dog-friendly places to take your pooch in Los Angeles

Los Angeles is known for many things: The glitz and glamour of Hollywood, shopping in Beverly Hills and of course, being home to some of our favourite celebs.

However, LA is not only a haven for the stars; the city is also great for dog owners who enjoy bringing their furry friends with them wherever they go.

Here’s a dog-owner’s guide to LA…

1. LAX Airport

Unlike many airports around the world, Los Angeles World Airports prides itself on being completely dog friendly. For those travelling with a canine companion, LAX features 11 Pet Relief Areas throughout the airport: Eight are located indoors/post-security, and three are outdoors/pre-security. Amenities for pets include water, animal houses, and bags for waste disposal.

If you aren’t travelling with your own furry friend, you can interact with the many therapy dogs that roam around the departures levels of each terminal, as part of the PUPs (Pets Unstressing Passengers) programme.

2. Loews Hollywood Hotel

At Loews Hollywood, our furry friends are treated like VIPs (Very Important Pets), with amenities that include a special pet room-service menu, a welcome letter from the general manager, along with a list of local pet services, pet toys, bedding and more. Pets can enjoy specialised bedding, leashes and even collars while their owners are provided with dog-walking route maps, pet placemats, water bowls, treats and doggie pick-up bags. Not to mention the dog walking and dog sitting services.

3. Runyon Canyon

Runyon Canyon is very popular amongst celebs. For many, it’s a great way of getting cardio in while enjoying the great outdoors. The same goes for dog owners; the park spans 160 acres and even has an off-leash 90 acre ‘Dog Park’, for canines to run wild and free.

4. Leo Carrillo State Beach

With miles of beach spreading from Malibu to Long Beach, it would be a crime not to take a trip to the coast while in LA. Although not all of these beaches are dog friendly, Leo Carrillo State Beach is a haven for dogs and their owners.

If you’re interested in treating your fur baby to some doggy doughnuts or doggy cupcakes, the Original Farmers Market is the place to go. Visit their bakery for dogs for the ultimate dog treats and who knows, you might even spot a celeb in the area.

