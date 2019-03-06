Video: 5 benefits of mixed martial arts for women

6th Mar 19

It's a killer workout as well as being a whole lot of fun.

Mixed martial arts – commonly known as MMA – is a hugely popular sport, but there’s a definite gender imbalance in it.

If you have a look at the coverage of MMA, you’d be forgiven for thinking it’s almost entirely male-dominated. However, there’s a growing number of women competing, and even more getting involved at their local gyms.

MMA is empowering at the same time as being an amazing workout – it’s full body contact and combines techniques from combat sports and martial arts.

Singer Demi Lovato has been a longtime fan of the sport and a fighter herself. This week she posted a video on Instagram after she accidentally knocked her coach’s tooth out during training.

You can try out MMA classes at Fight City Gym in London.

