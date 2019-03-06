A toast to spring: 7 bright whites for fair-weather drinking

Inspired by the great outdoors and approaching warmer months, it's time to dust down the wine rack and take stock, says Sam Wylie-Harris.

No wonder we get excited about springtime. Whether it’s the heavy boughs of pink blossom, showy tulips, bright yellow daffs or green buds on branches, with the promise of longer, lighter days, it’s the season of fresh hope when everything gets a little lighter and brighter. And it’s only natural to think about matching this with your wines, too.

Refreshing, bright whites – with punchy aromatics, tinges of green, floral nuances such as honeysuckle, or fruit driven with tropical, spicy notes – all of which mirror the buzzy countryside and verdure in the vineyard are ideal for marking the shift in seasons.

Here’s our freshly picked bunch to try…

1. Freeman’s Bay Pinot Gris 2018, New Zealand (£5.99, Aldi)

A deliciously fruity pinot gris (aka pinot grigio), there’s nothing neutral about this lively, juicy off-dry style that offers a lovely mixed bouquet of honeysuckle and mango, followed by ripe flavours of melon and pear, which glide easily along with some pretty spice on the fresh, honeyed finish.

2. Yaii Wild Swan Sauvignon Blanc 2018, Central Valley, Chile (£7.50, The Co-op stores)

Exploring Chile’s sauvignon blanc has never been so exciting – and this isn’t your standard savvy blanc, with its up-front passion fruit and floral-musky aromas, leading to more exotic tropical fruits with a plush yet vibrant palate with lovely citrusy, limey notes giving the wine real lift on the finish. The winemaker invites us to ‘share in nature’s simple pleasures’ – one to enjoy with a blast of fresh air on a sunny terrace.

3. Waitrose Foundation Chenin Blanc 2018, Cederberg, South Africa (£9, Waitrose)

This fruit driven chenin blanc screams freshness, with intense orchard apples on the nose and tart grapefruit making itself known, while lively flavours of honeydew melon, green apples, pear and citrusy fruits run the gamut with a thread of juicy acidity on the racy finish.

4. Flor de San Martin Garnacha Blanca 2018, Spain (£8.99, Laithwaite’s)

A wine with many attributes (the flowering label captures the beauty of its floral aromas), this silky garnacha blanca has forward aromas of white flowers, lemons and herbs, complemented by ripe apples and peach with attractive floral undertones, and a wonderfully fresh, saline finish, with tangy lemon for some extra zip.

5. Tesco Finest Alsace Gewürztraminer 2017, France (£9, Tesco)

With soaring aromas of lychee, roses and violets, this gewürtz (meaning spice) displays all the sweet, floral aromatics and ginger spice the grape is famous for. Off dry with a gentle touch of sweetness, it’s reasonably weighty with a silky, satiny texture. And with lychee and passion fruit opening up on the palate, you could say it’s a wine in full bloom.

6. Caixas Albariño 2017, Rias Baixas, Spain (£9.99, or £7.99 Mix Six, Majestic)

A seafood loving white that perfectly captures albariño’s fruity, floral freshness and citrusy character, it’s easy and approachable with subtle hints of wet stone fruits and nectar, plus bursts of peaches and apricots and crisp acidity adding to its brightness. As with all these wines, enjoy with your favourite shellfish or seafood tapas.

7. Cloudy Bay Sauvignon Blanc 2018, Marlborough, New Zealand (£25, Laithwaite’s)

Testament to its success and popularity, Cloudy Bay is one of New Zealand’s most famous exports. This latest vintage really reaches out, with beams of lemon and lime on the nose, layers of intense juicy stone fruits that leap from the glass and fraternize with aromatic herbs, while passion fruit flavours unfold with a delightful, youthful little tingle on the long, crisp finish.

