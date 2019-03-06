Cancer Care Map: Finding practical and emotional cancer support services is about to get much easier

As figures show many people with cancer don't know what support's available, Lisa Salmon finds out how Dimbleby Cancer Care is hoping to change this.

Being diagnosed with cancer can be a monumental shock to the system, bringing with it a whirlwind of emotions. While cancer survival rates have improved massively, a diagnosis can still be terrifying and, in many ways, turn your life upside-down.

This means navigating cancer can be as much about getting the right emotional and practical support as going through physical treatments – but where do you turn to get this?

While it’s estimated that by 2020, half the population will get cancer during their lifetime, a survey by Dimbleby Cancer Care (dimblebycancercare.org) found that three-quarters of people with the disease don’t know where to find local cancer support groups if needed. And even more may not know how to access practical or financial support services, if they or someone they know is diagnosed with cancer.

“Life is never the same after a cancer diagnosis. It can be a challenging time for you and your loved ones, and many people find it affects their mental as well as physical health,” says broadcaster Jonathan Dimbleby, whose family set up Dimbleby Cancer Care in 1966 in memory of his father, the renowned broadcaster Richard Dimbleby, who died of testicular cancer aged just 52.

Now, to help close the gap in accessing vital support, the charity has launched a Cancer Care Map (cancercaremap.org), the UK’s first comprehensive map of cancer services. The free website can help people living with cancer, and their family and friends, find local services in their area that can make life easier practically, emotionally and financially.

Here, Dimbleby discusses the key types of support services available…

1. Talking groups



Support groups can be a lifeline (iStock/PA)

Dimbleby says the Cancer Care Map features a host of groups across the country for people who want to share their feelings, with specialist support for everyone who may need it – people living with cancer, carers, cancer survivors, people who may be at the end of their life, and their families; anyone touched by the disease. “Talking things through can help you make sense of what’s happening and cope with difficult feelings, whether that’s with loved ones, a professional, or people who are going through a similar experience to yourself,” he says.

Many of the groups on the map are labelled as support groups, and can help with all aspects of life with cancer. As well as talking and emotional support, some offer complementary and beauty therapies, relaxation sessions, yoga, art and craft classes and even rambling.

2. Practical support

Dimbleby says it’s “really frustrating” that his charity’s research shows three-quarters of people don’t know where to turn after a cancer diagnosis – particularly as cancer can bring a lot of practical issues.

“That’s millions of us who don’t know there are services available which can help with everything from issues concerning work, to driving, as well as coping with housework or even dressing if you live alone,” he says. “Cancer affects every part of your life, and when we were looking for organisations to join cancercaremap.org, we wanted to ensure it included those that support people in their day-to-day life.”

Some charities on the map can even help with transportation to and from hospital for cancer patients.

Our recent research study found that men are less aware of cancer support services than women. Sharing our @CancerCareMap will enable everyone to find services in their local area.https://t.co/4dH1o0L8T6 pic.twitter.com/S0XJtqoHrk — Dimbleby Cancer Care (@DimblebyCancerC) February 27, 2019

3. Financial help

Cancer patients, or anyone caring for them, may be able to claim certain benefits following their diagnosis, whether they’re working or not. Welfare advisers can explain which benefits cancer patients are entitled to, and their employment rights.

“Many people don’t know financial help is available following a cancer diagnosis and they can often feel they’ll have to struggle on alone,” says Dimbleby. “Patients and carers can never know precisely how long cancer treatment may last. For many, it can be a long process, which can have a major impact on finances. That’s why it’s so important that people are aware of what services are available across the country to help them.”

The Cancer Care Map features a raft of specialist services, offering advice on welfare and benefits, as well as work and pensions advisers who can support people with cancer if, for example, they’re thinking about retiring after their diagnosis.

Cancer can feel like an emotional roller-coaster, but we're right there with you. When Alison was diagnosed with breast cancer we offered her emotional support, advice and counselling. We also offer workshops, courses, and an online community: https://t.co/atXoi1dW8I pic.twitter.com/Nak837BUCu — Macmillan Cancer Support (@macmillancancer) March 1, 2019

4. Health and wellbeing

Although eating healthily and exercising might not be your main priority after a cancer diagnosis, adopting as healthy a lifestyle as possible can make a huge difference to your personal wellbeing while living with cancer.

“Looking after yourself during this time is incredibly important,” stresses Dimbleby. “Cancer can leave you feeling exhausted, so ensuring you get the right nutrition and doing some simple exercises can help lift your energy levels and boost your mood.”

Around the UK, dietitian-run classes offer tips on nutrition, and there are also cancer-specific exercise classes available. Complementary therapy sessions, helping with body image and managing any side-effects from treatment such as hair loss, for example, can also be accessed.

“There are wonderful services across the country, which run everything from make-up sessions to scarf-tying classes,” says Dimbleby. “And while you may not have thought about trying therapies such as massage, reflexology or reiki before, these are well known to make a great difference for people struggling with stress, fatigue and anxiety through the course of, and after, their treatment.”

If you know of a service in your local area which you think should be added to the map, visit cancercaremap.org.

