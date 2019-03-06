Sara Cox on parenting: 'I'm just more of a bad cop'

Radio 2 presenter Sara Cox reveals why Drivetime is a better fit around family life, and how her own mother has influenced her approach to life.

Bubbly Radio 2 presenter and mother-of-three Sara Cox hates the notion that you can be best mates with your children.

“I guess when they’re much older, I can really hang out with my eldest. But when you see those stories about mothers and daughters who go clubbing together, I’m not like that,” says the 44-year-old broadcaster.

Cox, once a party poster girl for the Nineties ‘ladette’ culture with pal Zoe Ball, has long since ditched the wild nights out for a more grown-up, less headline-grabbing life with her family, alongside her gentle, uplifting 5-7pm Drivetime slot on the nation’s most popular radio station.

Sara Cox (Ian West/PA)

She was billed as the front-runner to replace Chris Evans when he announced he was leaving The Breakfast Show at Radio 2 last year, but when Ball got the job, Cox insists there were no hard feelings – in fact, she now reflects, the Drivetime slot fits in better with family life.

Finding balance

Cox, who has three children – Lola, 14, with her first husband DJ Jon Carter, and Isaac, 10, and Renee, eight, with advertising executive husband Ben Cyzer – is happy with the balance her family’s forged.

“The Breakfast Show is a really intense, selfish show. When I was covering for Chris, you’ve got to think about number one, about going to bed at 8.30. I was always grumpy. You use all your adrenaline up in those three hours,” she recalls.

“When you finish, you’re on a high but you’re a husk, a shell of a person. Unless you get a catnap or are very good at saying no to everything else, by the time I was getting the kids at 4pm, I was quite grumpy and tired. They never really got the best of me.

“Now it’s amazing because I get up with the kids at 6am. I’m great in the mornings, I do the school run, then we have a nanny who gets them at 4pm and my husband’s home at about 6.30pm.

“When I get home about 7.40pm, they’ve done their homework, they’ve had dinner. They’ve had a shower or a bath and I swan in and do stories and cuddles. It’s amazing! On Sunday I did homework with Renee, and I was really nice and attentive and patient. I thought, ‘It’s because I’ve not done it all week’.”

Being the ‘un-fun’ parent

Cox has just written a book – Till The Cows Come Home – which charts her childhood, growing up on her father’s farm near Bolton before her parents divorced when she was seven, and she went to live with her mother about 10 minutes away.



“Since having kids, things started to become clearer about how hard my mum must have worked, and how it’s not easy being the ‘un-fun’ parent, which I generally am now,” she reflects.

Complete the following sentence: “There is no greater joy than…”Here’s mine: “…a tidy pantry”(Not a euphemism) Here’s yesterday’s handiwork. pic.twitter.com/IS5Ebr0qkq — sara cox (@sarajcox) January 28, 2019

“I’m not as patient as my husband, I’m not as nice. I’m reliable and very loving but I’m quite strict. I do say to Lola that I’m not really cut out for it (motherhood), and she just says, ‘It’s a bit late, mum – you’ve got three of us now!’

“I think it’s hard because I’m parenting with a really good other parent,” she continues. “I’m co-parenting with Ben, who’s really nice! Sometimes I think, ‘Can you just stop being such good cop?’ I’m just naturally more of a bad cop.

“I’m much more: Vegetables, homework, table manners, eating nicely and sitting properly at the table. He’ll just be more patient. He’ll say, ‘Get your teeth brushed’, five times – and by the fourth time of me saying it, it’s at very high volume. But I’m not a tyrant.”

HELP I CAN’T STOP MAKING SOUP pic.twitter.com/U5AduQgdMP — sara cox (@sarajcox) February 4, 2019

Some of the challenges parents face today are different from the ones when she was growing up, she observes. “Parents now are bracing themselves for the effects of social media and legal highs. These are going to be the challenges of the future for parents. I don’t know if they will be my challenges, hopefully not.”

Happy days

Motherhood, and being married to a man she clearly adores, has brought a lot of joy, she reflects.

“I definitely feel happier now. That happiness can be charted from the minute I clapped eyes on Ben. There’s a very nice Yiddish word, which is ‘mensch’. And he’s a mensch (a person of honour and integrity). He’s a good guy, the one you can turn to,” she says.

Just stumbled in on my husband, head tipped back, draining the crumbs from the bottom of a tub of m&s chocolate cornflake minibites. #nojudgement — sara cox (@sarajcox) February 24, 2019

“He’s hilarious as well. It’s not like he came along and gave me a pipe and slippers to woo me. He’s a lot of fun, the funniest person I know, close second to me!

“He’s just made me very happy and content and it’s done wonders for my confidence as a woman.”

My first 20 years squished into a book. From my undignified entrance into the world to my unsuccessful career as a supermodel/barmaid. Via ponies, Bolton A&E and rave. Plus cows…lots of cows. #tillthecowscomehome https://t.co/GhIm5sR9zo pic.twitter.com/M1TDPQAzRD — sara cox (@sarajcox) February 13, 2019

Till The Cows Come Home by Sara Cox is published by Coronet on March 7, priced £18.99.

© Press Association 2019