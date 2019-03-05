As Nadav Kander scoops another photography award, here are some of his standout shots

5th Mar 19 | Lifestyle

It's easy to see why he's been awarded for his "outstanding contribution" to photography.

Perhaps unfairly, Nadav Kander is best known to the public because of Donald Trump. He took that deliciously dark, tone-setting image of the US president for the front cover of Time Magazine – a much-debated masterpiece that left viewers conjecturing wildly over its intentions.

But now he’s won the prestigious Outstanding Contribution to Photography Award at the 2019 Sony World Photography Awards – for more than 40 years of photographic service.

His portfolio is large and exceptionally illustrious. Here’s a tiny, tiny fragment of it…

1. Monument, Utah, 1995

Nadav Kander, Monument, Utah, USA (Courtesy of Flowers Gallery/PA)

A remarkably sparse image from the salt flats of Utah, this freestanding monument sticks out sharply against the pale American wilderness. As an ant-like figure stares up in awe, the footprint of humanity seems rather bigger than humanity itself.

2. Priozersk XIV (I was told she once held an oar), Kazakhstan, 2011

Nadav Kander, Priozersk XIV (I Was Told She Once Held An Oar), Kazakhstan 2011 (Courtesy of Flowers Gallery/PA)

From his 2011 series ‘Dust’, this image sees Kander at his most intrepid, exploring nuclear testing grounds of the Kazakhstan-Russia border with a geiger counter bleeping away on his belt. Mesmerising and terrifying in equal measure, the series depicts not just ruins and debris, but the destruction of the landscape itself.

3. Water XVIII, England, 2015

Nadav Kander, Water XVIII, (Shoeburyness towards Mulberry Defenses and on to Grain Power Station), England 2015 (Courtesy of Flowers Gallery/PA)

There is perhaps no more recurring setting in Kander’s work that large, slow-moving bodies of water. This vertical panorama shows waves seemingly cut from granite, and belongs to a series of companion pieces taken beside the Thames Estuary.

4. Chongqing IV (Sunday Picnic), China, 2006

Nadav Kander, Chongqing IV (Sunday Picnic), Chongqing Municipality, 2006 (Courtesy of Flowers Gallery/PA)

One of many snapshots of life beside the River Yangtze, Kander describes this series as a portrait of a nation in flux. “With the river as a metaphor for constant change,” he says, “I photographed the landscape and people along its banks from mouth to source. Although unconscious, it seems no coincidence that I travelled up river, against the current.”

5. Audrey with toes and wrist bent, 2011

Nadav Kander, Audrey with toes and wrist bent, 2011. Courtesy of Flowers Gallery/PA)

Though he’s done a great deal of artistic travel photography in recent years, Kander also excels at portraiture and concept work. This carefully choreographed shot captures the paradox between nakedness and concealment – bare but turned as if to hide. Never one to leave you doubting his themes, Kander set his sights high with this series: “An enquiry into what it feels like to be human.”

6. Eddie Redmayne, Forest, 2016

Nadav Kander, Eddie Redmayne (Forest), 2016 (Courtesy of Flowers Gallery/PA)

And finally, who doesn’t love a bit of Eddie Redmayne – not with a neck tattoo, but framed with luminous green forest. The actor appears dreamlike, interwoven with his surroundings rather than in front of them.

