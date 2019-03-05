Ask a counsellor: 'I think my in-laws prefer my husband's ex to me - what can I do?'

The problem…

“My husband has an eight-year-old daughter from his previous marriage. She and her mother have a lot of contact with his parents and often spend an entire weekend there. They all seem very close, and I am sure my in-laws are doing all they can to get their son back together with his ex-wife.

“Whenever there is a family get together, his ex-wife is always there. I feel that I should be doing more to win my in-laws around, but I work and simply can’t visit them that often. Even when I do, all they seem to talk about is what their granddaughter is doing and how wonderful she is, and how well she gets along with her mother.

“When I told my husband that I am worried his parents are trying to get him to go back to his ex-wife, he said I was worrying about nothing. He says he loves me and has no intention of getting back together with his ex-wife. We’ve been married for just under two years and I love him, but we don’t, yet, have any children of our own. His daughter visits regularly and, if I am honest, we get along great, so why do I feel so unsure about his ex-wife and parents?”

Fiona says…

“You’re the newest addition to an already established, extended and, by all accounts, happy family. That can’t be easy, and I can see why you might feel a bit resentful of this. However, might it be possible that you are perhaps worrying a bit too much about it all?

“Have your in-laws been unwelcoming or given any indication that they don’t like you? From what you’ve said, there seems to have been nothing in their behaviour that suggests they are actively trying to oust you. They may seem besotted by their grand-daughter and have a good relationship with her mother, but is this really such a bad thing?

“I get plenty of letters from grandparents who have been denied access to grandchildren following a messy or confrontational divorce. Would you rather your husband’s daughter didn’t have the love and stability of such a close-knit family? I suspect not.

“You love each other, and this must be clear to your husband’s parents and his daughter. So, in the absence of anything clearly wrong here, perhaps you simply need to give it additional time in order to feel more like ‘one of the family’.

“That said, I am a little concerned by your comment that you don’t ‘yet’ have children. Is this an unresolved issue for you – is it something you want and your husband doesn’t? If it is, it might explain why you have felt so uncertain and confused about your husband’s family. Or, are you worrying about putting your career before starting a family of your own? If there is some anxiety there, then the sooner you talk it through with your husband, the better – because this is not an issue that will simply resolve itself.

“You and your husband are in love and it doesn’t sound as if his ex is making any moves to win him back, other than have a good relationship with her former in-laws. It might be that you and she could have a good relationship as well and presumably, if she attends family get-togethers, you will have the chance to get to know her. It could well be that far from being a threat she becomes a friend.

“I get the feeling from your letter that whilst you and your husband have a good relationship, you don’t discuss your deeper feelings with him. If that’s something you need help in getting started with, then please contact Relate (relate.org.uk).”

