Quiz: St Piran's Day - Cornish Beach or Caribbean paradise?

Jamaican pleasure beach or the seafront at St. Ives? They may look more similar than you think.

The idea of ‘the tropical paradise’ occupies a unique place in the consciousness of every traveller. Each Summer thousands of us shell out vast chunks of our salaries to recline on a Caribbean beach, preferably in the company of cocktails, capuchins and crystal clear sea.

But why splash out on a transatlantic plane ticket when a train to Falmouth might just as easily suffice? Cornwall may not boast tropical temperatures, most of the time anyway, but some of the beaches might surprise you with their Barbadian-like beauty.

So, to celebrate St Piran’s Day, we’ve selected an assortment of Cornish and Caribbean coastlines, and we’re not going to tell you which is which.

