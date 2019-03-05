Quiz: St Piran's Day - Cornish Beach or Caribbean paradise?

5th Mar 19 | Lifestyle

Jamaican pleasure beach or the seafront at St. Ives? They may look more similar than you think.

Popular Newquay Atlantic ocean coast, UK

The idea of ‘the tropical paradise’ occupies a unique place in the consciousness of every traveller. Each Summer thousands of us shell out vast chunks of our salaries to recline on a Caribbean beach, preferably in the company of cocktails, capuchins and crystal clear sea.

But why splash out on a transatlantic plane ticket when a train to Falmouth might just as easily suffice? Cornwall may not boast tropical temperatures, most of the time anyway, but some of the beaches might surprise you with their Barbadian-like beauty.

So, to celebrate St Piran’s Day, we’ve selected an assortment of Cornish and Caribbean coastlines, and we’re not going to tell you which is which.

