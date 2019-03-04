Why you shouldn't put Love Island's Megan Barton-Hanson in a box

The reality star talks to Prudence Wade about the pressure to look a certain way and how she wants to set an example for young women to be themselves.

Even you were one of the few people who didn’t watch ITV2’s Love Island last summer, you probably still know who Megan Barton-Hanson is.

The 24-year-old from Essex became the subject of huge amounts of attention after entering the villa, with everything from her plastic surgery procedures, to how she dresses, and who she was coupled up with, coming under scrutiny.

However, it would be a serious mistake to dismiss her as a blonde bimbo. Since the reality TV show ended, Barton-Hanson has been on a mission to raise awareness around the issues that matter to her. She doesn’t want the slut-shaming she endured to happen to others, and is using her platform to talk openly about the pressures young women face to look perfect, the dangers of Instagram and her own struggles with mental health.

Now, she’s partnered with Avon’s new campaign stand4her, which aims to improve the lives of women through unlocking their potential to work. Here, Barton-Hanson has opened up about the kind of difference she wants to make in the world…

The pressure put on women

There are many reasons why Love Island captivated the nation – it’s an easy form of escapism and few can resist watching beautiful people hanging out with each other in the sunshine, right?

However, Barton-Hanson hasn’t wanted to keep up this shiny, perfect face for the world since leaving the villa – she thinks that’s far too damaging to maintain.

“The day and age we live in puts so much pressure on women to be perfect,” she says. “It’s everything from social media to the adverts and glamourised TV shows.”

Research done by Avon shows that, depressingly, nearly 80% of women believe beauty brands put too much pressure on them to be perfect, and Barton-Hanson thinks social media plays a big role in this. “It’s hard with social media, especially for young girls on Instagram,” she says. “As a whole, everybody puts on their highlights and their best times – no one, especially in the public eye, would say, ‘Oh I’ve had a really bad day today’.”

Barton-Hanson has herself felt the negative effects. “My biggest problem is comparing myself to others,” she confesses. “It’s so hard when all these stunning models are put in front of you on social media. But you shouldn’t compare yourself – that’s their favourite picture chosen probably out of a stack of 100 pictures that’s been FaceTuned and edited.”

This is something the reality star still struggles with, so she sets herself boundaries. “I make sure the first hour I get out of bed I’m not on my phone. I go to the gym, have breakfast, watch a bit of TV,” she explains. “I also try not to be on social media the hour before bed as well because I think it’s so negative. You’re in bed by yourself, with Sudocrem on your face – models on yachts in Dubai isn’t really what you want to see, you’re not going to gain anything from that.”

Why she wants to be honest

It’s this realisation that not everything on social media is what it seems that has spurred Barton-Hanson to be a bit more open.

“When I came out of the villa, I wanted to be so transparent and honest about everything,” she says. “I’ve been so upfront about any cosmetic procedures I’ve had and I’m always honest to girls – I’ll do Instagram videos when I’ve first woken up with no make-up on, and then do ones when I’m all glammed up and going to awards.”

She recognises that she has a platform and thinks it’s important for her to use it. “People in the public eye are put on a pedestal and look like we’re living our best lives – but we’re not, everyone has bad days, everyone has days when they don’t feel like putting make-up on,” she says. “I’m just trying to break down the unrealistic expectations for women.”

A lot of Barton-Hanson’s motivations come from her own experiences. She’s only 24-years-old and has matured into adulthood during the Instagram era, so knows how vulnerable young girls can be.

“I remember when I was young I’d look up to people like Kim Kardashian and different reality shows and think they’re perfect all the time – but in reality they’re not,” she says.

On World Mental Health day last October, Barton-Hanson opened up on Instagram about her struggles in an effort to help break the stigma, writing: “Depression and anxiety are still pretty raw for me and part of who I am.”

Why you shouldn’t be ashamed to be you

During her appearance on Love Island, we can safely say that the wider public thought they had Barton-Hanson sussed. However, she has continued to surprise – particularly with her activism.

“Going on a show like Love Island, you’re categorised and put in a box of, ‘Oh you’re fairly good looking and you probably want to be famous and make a bit of money’, but that’s not me,” she explains. “For me it’s about making a difference.

“With all this pressure on women, I want to show people who rate me, or want to look like me, there’s days when I don’t look or feel amazing. It’s not about money, it’s more about using my voice and using my platform even if it makes one person feel better about themselves.”

How she was treated on Love Island

Barton-Hanson says she knew she would get a bit of backlash after sleeping with two men on Love Island, but she really was surprised at the level of criticism she got.

“I think it’s very old fashioned,” she says. “Other boys did the same, and as far as I’m aware they’ve never been questioned or asked, ‘How do you think your parents feel?'”

There’s definitely a double standard for men and women when it comes to sexuality – men are often congratulated for their conquests while women are more likely to be shamed. “It goes back to when women had to be all pure and innocent and wear white to church to show they’re virginal, when the men are allowed to go out and sleep with whoever,” Barton-Hanson says.

Barton-Hanson and ex-boyfriend Wes Nelson who she met on Love Island (Ian West/PA)

This is another reason she wants to use her platform – to get ride of some of the shame around female sexuality. “The more people in my position with a bit of a following that say, ‘If boys are doing it then why can’t we too?’ the better,” she says. “Sex isn’t a bad thing, it’s a special moment between two people enjoying themselves and there’s no harm in it.”

And no – Barton-Hanson has no regrets from her time in the villa, in case you were wondering.

Stand4her is Avon’s global plan to improve the lives of 100 million women a year. Find out more at www.stand4her.com.

