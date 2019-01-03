Make 2019 the year you ditch your dating etiquette faux pas

Talk to any person who is involved in any way with online dating, and you’ll probably get an eye roll from them. They’ll have either been ghosted, be sick of being ignored, or tell you a story about a rude pic, a photo of someone taken years ago or a married man looking for hook-ups.

It’s hard to know how to behave in the melee of online dating these days, and as 2019 dawns, if you’re hoping to meet someone, you might be feeling either jaded (for those who have been dating a while) or nervous (for first timers). If only there were some rules to adhere to.

Well, now there are. Inner Circle, a dating app, has drawn up an 11-point pledge which its members will have to agree to. And it’s a list that all online daters could adhere to.

Jo Bryant, a former editor at etiquette experts Debrett’s, and has worked on the pledge with Inner Circle. “There are so many stories out there where we read people are let down, or misled, or hurt, or people take advantage of the vulnerability of going on the journey of meeting someone online. This pledge is trying to give people a really good head start, and the idea that everyone is on the same page.”

Are we all exhausted with the juggernaut that is now online dating? “Some people are,” muses Bryant. “You have people starting out for the first time who are looking for the most secure, committed experience they can have.

“Or it may be someone who is looking for a new level of commitment and to get away from the superficiality of other dating apps. This pledge will serve a purpose for anyone looking to do online dating, whatever stage of the road of that process they’re at.”

(Thinkstock/PA)

“Patience is a big thing. Some people are under the impression that online dating is this ‘quick fix’ and you can wake up on January 3 and have a wedding in the summer. But it takes time: You’re dealing with another human being, an individual with a unique set of feelings and experiences and journey that they’ve been on. It’s having that patience, and being kind to people.”

The pledge has 11 points: Be real, be true, be interactive, be decent, be respectful, be patient, be inclusive, be kind, be reliable, be vigilant and be courteous.

‘Be Real’ focuses on representing your true self, to ‘Be decent’, which rules out inappropriate photos and messages. Then there’s ‘Be respectful’, which is Bryant’s top pick.

(Inner Circle/PA)

“There’s a fine balance in any kind of courtship, making sure you’re coming across as being interested without coming across as too strong: Being patient and learning to strike a balance as well. Everybody is out there, wanting everyone to be real and true, and the starting point of that is your photograph,” she says.

‘Be kind’ focuses on not ghosting and states that: ‘If things aren’t working out, be clear but kind. Avoid brutal honesty or improper, cruel behaviour such as ghosting.’

Bryant adds: “The ghosting thing is huge, and it’s a massive confidence knock for people; we talked a lot to try and make people realise that you should behave as you want people to behave to you. It’s a very cowardly thing to do, ghosting.”

(Inner Circle/PA)

The pledge will help you check back in with your own behaviour, adds Bryant. So you might think you hate being ghosted, but you’ve probably done it yourself, right? Well, 2019 is the time to rectify that. “Bad behaviour can breed bad behaviour,” she says.

Inner Circle has more rigorous joining criteria than some apps. Anyone interested in joining will have to go through an application and then wait to be reviewed (that is, their info will be checked, including social media).

Subscriptions start at £20 a month. And now there is the pledge to adhere to – and people can be reported if they break the pledge.

(Thinkstock/PA)

Isn’t it all a bit… serious? Well, yes, it might put some off, but then aren’t they the ones we’re all trying to avoid, argues Bryant. After all, how many times have you wished you could call out a ghoster and stop them doing it to someone else?

“If you break this down, a lot [on the list] are things we should be doing anyway,” she says. A pull-your-socks-up reminder, if you will. “A lot of it shows commitment to the cause. If people are signing up to this pledge, it’s because they are genuinely looking for love, not just a few fun dates.

“It’s a more intense and focused journey. Signing up to the pledge means they’re going to have to asses their own priorities and commitment to the cause.

“It’s a commitment, not a flirt, with getting online and meeting somebody.”

