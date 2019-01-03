Gripped by the New Horizons and Chinese probe news? Here's how to experience a little space yourself

It's official: Space is cool again. We take a look at how you can get yourself some anti-grav action - without the years of training.

We are currently entering what many commentators are calling the ‘Second Age of Space’.

Decades of relative dormancy have followed the breakthroughs of the 1960s (the last man to walk on the moon did so in 1972), but across the world space is suddenly back on the agenda.

Yesterday NASA’s New Horizons spacecraft relayed images of Ultima Thule – the most distant body ever photographed. And today a Chinese probe became the first ever to successfully land on the far side of the moon.

An image of Ultima Thule, or as it is now known, ‘the snowman’ (Nasa/PA)

But while the first space age was driven by nations, the second looks increasingly likely to be led by private enterprise. Companies like SpaceX, Blue Origin and Virgin Galactic have all outlined plans for commercial space flight, and have dangled the prospect publicly.

So how can you get your slice of the interstellar pie? Well, with difficulty, but these galactic hacks will at least give you the feel of space, if not take you up into orbit.

Go swimming

One of NASA’s toughest training games: Fetch (Thinkstock/PA)

We’re genuinely not being facetious – according to NASA, your local leisure centre might be as close as any terrestrial being can get to recreating the conditions of space. Indeed, all NASA astronauts are trained in a Neutral Buoyancy Laboratory (read: Very big swimming pool).

“We put on pressurised space suits and spent six hours at a time underwater,” British spaceman Tim Peake has said. “We would literally do spacewalks on an underwater mock-up of the space station.”

So think on that during your next trip to the leisure centre. The gentle drifting feeling you experience submerged beneath the surface is directly comparable to the drift of an astronaut through the void.

Try out a simulator

Houston, we have an excellent view (Thinkstock/PA)

So much for the sensations of space, now how about the sights and (lack of) sounds? The Science Museum, London runs a 360 degree virtual reality simulator tracking the 400km descent from the International Space Station back down the Earth.

If you’re feeling particularly terrestrial, you can even sample space without leaving the sofa. The Space Engine Universe Simulator uses real astrological data to construct a virtual cosmos, stretching from Earth to the furthest stars.

Jump in a vertical wind tunnel

‘Er, how do we reach the off switch?’ (Thinkstock/PA)

Ok, we’ll admit, this one is tenuous, but imitating space is sufficiently difficult that you can generally only recreate one aspect at a time.

What these giant vertical turbines actually simulate is skydiving – blasting the flyer with high concentrations of wind that leave them suspended in mid-air. Fast-moving air particles are completely antithetical to the vacuum of space, but these tunnels allow you float untethered as if gliding serenely through the galaxy. Also, putting accuracy aside for a second, it’s really good fun.

We recommend iFly Indoor Skydiving in Manchester, Basingstoke and Milton Keynes.

Enjoy the ‘vomit comet’

It perhaps unfortunate that the reduced-gravity, parabolic aircraft designed to bring passengers the extraordinary feelings of weightlessness should be known so universally for its ability to make people puke.

The Zero Gravity Corporation runs commercial programmes all over America, with periodic launches everywhere from New York to Seattle. For a whopping $5,400 plus tax, you can lurch, float and fall your way through 15 manoeuvres, each yielding 20-30 seconds of induced weightlessness.

Unfortunately some flyers do struggle with the dips and dives, and the plane’s nickname is well-earned. You might want to keep out of other people’s firing lines, and be ready with a bag.

Be an actual space tourist

It’s so nice to not have to stress about visas (Thinkstock/PA)

Commercial space travel has been discussed theoretically for some years, but usually with the same air of wouldn’t-it-be-cool wonderment reserved for jet packs and time machines. What you might not know is that the world’s first space tourist has already blasted off, done a few turns of the International Space Station, and descended safely back to Earth.

In 2001, American businessman Dennis Tito paid a cool $20 million to spend seven days and 22 hours aboard the International Space Station, blasting off in Kazakhstan with Russian cosmonauts amid furious criticism from NASA.

So there’s your blueprint: Months of training, political wrangling, a launchpad in the Central Asian desert and the ire of your own space agency.

Oh, and $20 million. We wish you luck.

© Press Association 2019