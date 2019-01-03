As celebrities hit the slopes, here are 7 hacks for making skiing more affordable

Make your own lunch and stay away from the gift shops, says Jenny Stallard.

It’s January, which means it’s ‘celeb holiday season’. And those who aren’t in the Caribbean or Dubai are hitting the slopes. Mostly in Aspen.

Katy Perry is snowboarding with Orlando Bloom, and the Kardashians have been posing in the snow in bikinis and glow-in-the-dark trousers. #Fancy.

But what about the normal folk, for whom a week on the slopes is a major expense? Especially if, perhaps, you’re going for the first time this year or thinking about it. Here’s how to save cash while you find your ski legs. Bikini optional.

1. Package deal vs ‘do it yourself’

Would encourage anyone to try skiing if they haven't already & want to…Not as scary as you think! ⛷(Also v doable on a budget) — Didi-Dem (@Munroop) December 20, 2018

Time was, the only way to get to the slopes was through a tour company. Then came the cheap flights, and transfer companies sprung up all over Europe. It seemed like the better way was to book your travel and accommodation separately. But if you do your research, you might find a good package deal, which is a bonus for beginners as travel companies will sort your ski hire and lift passes for you.

Alternatively, buying your own flights and travelling light can mean you’re free to look for budget accommodation. Many resorts have cheap and cheerful beds on offer – have a look at the Facebook pages of bars to see if they offer accommodation, or google hostels or B&Bs in the resort you want to go to. However you want to travel, research is key when you’re planning your trip, to get the best deal possible.

2. Make your own lunch

We are pretty high ( you can just see the clouds to the right, forming what looks more like a lake ) and it’s the perfect place to stop for lunch on the #mountain 🎿🗻 #meribelmottaret pic.twitter.com/N3it0caJSM — Lara Crowther (@fillthewhole) December 29, 2018

While the celebs are probably nose-deep in fondue, for a family of four, lunch on the slopes can easily cost £30 or more. Over seven days, that’s a huge expense. So it’s time to get to the local shop, grab some baguette or bread, meat and cheese, or a slice of quiche and take that up the hill with you.

Same goes for bottles of water which can be super-pricey (and not eco-friendly). Try a Camelbak reusable bottle/rucksack which one of you could wear and the whole of your ski gang share. Ask around, as there will be picnic benches up on the hill which you can use for your lunch, which will be much nicer than a stuffy self-service cafe serving chips for 10 euros.

3. Beg, borrow or get a bargain on your kit

Ski kit is expensive, there’s no way around it. But there are some bargains to be had this time of year – sales are on at Mountain Warehouse, Dare2be and TKMaxx where reductions abound. Top tip: If you don’t care about the brand, you’ll spend far less. So get the idea of designer ski wear out of your head now. All you need is for it to be warm and waterproof – and even supermarkets like Lidl and Aldi do their own ranges.

If you are a first timer, you could also try Ebay or ask friends if they can lend you some more technical items, such as a helmet or goggles. Don’t scrimp if you’re investing in goggles or a helmet, but remember you can usually hire helmets in-resort, too. Only buy two pairs of ski socks, though (see below).

4. Travel wash is your best friend

Fewer socks means more pongs, right? After all, those hire boots get sweaty after even one day. But fear not, socks can be washed out – and one thing mountain accommodation can never be accused of is being cold. So make the most of those cranked-up radiators and do a bit of hand washing and save the cash you’ve not spent on socks for happy hour.

5. Find Happy Hour

It's almost time for Après Ski Saturday with John McKay! ~ Happy Hour specials 3-6pm~ Live Music 3:30-5:30pmThe fireplace is dancing, and the company is cozy.Happy Hour specials include $4 beers & $5 wines. — Salto Coffee Works (@SaltoCoffee) December 22, 2018

All resorts have happy hours, and this is a great way to save cash. Do a quick scan of the main drag of your resort and see what’s on offer, then make a beeline for the place with the best deals.

Some places will have offers on food which you can then factor in to your week. So if you do want a family fondue, could be that place near your chalet does a deal on a Wednesday, for example. Or you could round the week off with a two-for-one pizza.

6. Ask the locals

There’s usually a few friendly English voices in a resort when you hit the bars for happy hour. So make the most of those so-called seasonnaires and ask them where are the best places to go. Warning: You might end up doing shots and/or going clubbing with friendly resort workers if they take you under their wing.

They’ll know the cheapest (and best) pizza, or their favourite place for a burger, or when and how the local buses run. They’re also likely to know about any special offers on lifts (some resorts have a deal for a Saturday-only pass, for example, if you can stay an extra day).

7. No shopping!

While the celebs are probably in the Aspen boutiques picking up fake fur snoods and new Chanel skis, these emporiums are off limits to the budget skier. You might be tempted by that Saint Bernard toy, a t-shirt with the resort name or a set of bowls ‘just like the ones your hotel serves hot chocolate from’ but you must resist. Think about saving for your next ski trip instead.

