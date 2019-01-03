Pantone Colour of the Year: 15 ways to add a splash of coral at home

With Living Coral set to make make waves across decor trends throughout 2019, Sam Wylie-Harris reveals the sunny-hued finds to shop now.

If you’re hankering after some winter sun and desperate to get your glow on without having to leave home, Pantone’s new Colour of the Year – Living Coral – could be the next best thing to basking in some natural warmth.

A gorgeously rich coral hue with a golden undertone, we can’t think of a better way to welcome in 2019 than by brightening up the home with this happy, sunny shade.

Every year, design company Pantone look at the latest trends influencing our lives, before revealing the shade taking top spot. The colour experts cite Living Coral as a release from digital technology and social media, and a nod of recognition towards our increasing concern over environmental issues, the energising aspects of colour found in nature, and our desire for playful expression. All sounds good to us.

To celebrate everything coral without having to be ‘sur la plage’, we’ve rounded up the latest must-have decos and homewares inspired by 2019’s hottest shade…

1. MW by Matthew Williamson Monkey Resin Table Light, £85, Debenhams (available late February)

Attention-seeking and showy, if you can’t resist a little bit of monkey business and thoughts of far-flung places, this designer lampshade will steal the spotlight very nicely.

2. Wisteria in Coral Floral Wallpaper, £120 per roll, Woodchip & Magnolia (sofa and floor lamp, stylist’s own)

Woody wisteria trees may charm us with their violet flowers, but why settle for the usual purple petals when you can adorn the walls in climbing coral?

3. Cole & Son Seafern Wallpaper – Coral 107/2011, £85 per roll, John Lewis

Or for something closer to the real deal, this classic design inspired by botanical prints from the late 1700s delves beneath the sea to illustrate living species of coral (although more allusive), such as Staghorn and Ivory Tree.

4. Embroidered Velvet Palm Tree Cushion, £46, Audenza

To evoke memories of tropical holidays and palm-fringed beaches, this luxe velvet cushion with its gold palm tree motif has a timeless allure.

5. Unity Cane Wall Mirror, currently reduced to £95 from £145, Oliver Bonas

To mirror our fascination with tribal art, this brass frame has been wrapped in woven red raffia inspired by West African celebratory masks. To make a real statement, hang one either side of a dresser or wide chest of drawers.

6. Orange Coral Table Lamp with Linen Shade, £125, Graham & Green

An attractive objet d’art you’d expect to see in a swank retreat by the sea, the exotic coral base and pristine white shade channels beauty while also being functional. Style it with some collectible seashells for maximum impact.

7. Crumble Medium 2 Seater Sofa by Loaf at John Lewis – Clever Linen Red Coral, £1,999, John Lewis

Nothing says up-to-the-minute treat like a brand new sofa. Especially when it’s in statement ‘look at me, don’t dare spill anything on me’ resplendent red coral. Instagram-worthy for sure, especially with Valentine’s Day winking at us from around the corner.

8. Coral Beaded Tealight Holders, currently reduced to £12.71 each from £16.95, Graham & Green

With a flicker of candlelight to enhance the tiny brilliant beads inspired by underwater plant life and colourful coral reefs, these quirky tealight holders are worth a closer look.

9. Coral Mongolian Round Cushion, currently reduced to £10 from £45, River Island

Frivolous and fun, no need to invest in something spenny if you just fancy dipping your toe into the sun-kissed sand with a couple of fun pom-pom scatter cushions.

10. Clarissa Hulse Filix Bed Linen – Coral Ombre, from £19-£125, Lambswool Throw – Coral Ombre, £150, Clarissa Hulse

Rise and shine… Nothing spells sassy like a burst of burnt orange, dazzling coral and a splash of lemony yellow in a bright sunrise, ombré effect. Enriched with fabulous feather fern motifs and styled with a luxurious, fringed throw, these sateen sheets are a wake-up call to wonderfulness.

11. Bitossi Hourglass Sand Timer – 60 minutes – Red, £25, Amara

And if you want to steel an extra hour in bed, this curved hourglass timer should bring you that much closer to feeling (and dreaming) about the sand between your toes.

12. Sun and Moon Printed Bed Set, £29.50; Nomad Printed Bed Set £29.50; Multi Stripe Bed Set £49.50; Matelassé Throw, £79; Block Stripe Ceramic Vase, £19.50, Marks & Spencer (available February)

And for a dreamy alternative that’s a little less loud but just as appealing, this pretty sun and moon print is beautifully illustrated.

13. Debenhams Cosmo Painterly Bud Vase, £15, Debenhams (available late February)

This bowl-shaped vase adds a fresh dimension to the colour by picking up the golden accents and adding interest with some conch pearly pink and a wash of pebble stone grey.

14. Oiva Toikka Bird by Toikka Red Cardinal, £282 (130 x 200mm), iittala

A flight of fancy – but if you don’t have to penny-pinch, this striking songbird makes a lasting impression. According to mythology, cardinals are spiritual messengers and a sighting brings good fortune, making this a deco ‘defo’ worth the outlay.

15. Neon Coral Tassel Basket, £29, Bobby Rabbit

If one of your new year resolutions is to have a tidy up and clear the decks, we love this boho-style beach basket reminiscent of lazy, hazy summer days. Much more creative than stacking your magazines and bits ‘n’ bobs in a boring old storage box.

