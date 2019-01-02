The top 5 most RETURNED Christmas presents - and what to do with the gifts you don't want

Experts reveal the items most likely to be traded in come January.

Were you happy with what Santa delivered this time around? Did you drop enough hints to ensure your entire festive wish list was covered on Christmas morning?

Or were you forced to smile politely as you unwrapped some well-meaning but ultimately useless gifts and now you’re facing a pile of presents that you don’t know what to do with?

If you’re in the latter camp you’re not alone. According to VoucherCodes.co.uk, seven out of 10 Brits expected to receive a gift they knew they’d never use last year, with the cost of unwanted items totalling an estimated £1 billion.

So you can bet that this week there will be plenty of people heading to the shops, receipt in hand, with the goal of exchanging the undesirable item for something more appealing.

What will they be hoping to exchange? The retail experts at liquidation company B-Stock have revealed the five most common gift returns, with clothing taking the top spot.

Trendy women’s garments like tops with ruffles and sleeve cut-outs are the least popular presents, followed by kitchen gadgets like slow cookers and coffee makers.

Lego sets are third (possibly because parents don’t want all those tiny pieces cluttering up the house), with small hardware tools next and dolls (specifically the creepy lifelike ones) making up the unfortunate five.

But what if you haven’t got the receipt so can’t return the offending article?

Obviously you don’t want to throw a brand new product in the bin, but equally there’s no point in letting it sit on a shelf gathering dust or shoving it in the back of your wardrobe.

So, in the interests or preventing waste and de-cluttering, here we’ve set out a variety of environmentally-friendly and money-making options for what to do with your unwanted gifts…

Donate to charity



Charity shops rely on donations to raise money for good causes and since they can make more from new clothes, books and home decor items, your Christmas cast-offs are even more valuable.



Use the charity shop finder tool to locate the nearest store that accepts the kind of goods you want to give and deliver them in person.

If you’ve got large items or lots to give (January’s the perfect time for a wardrobe clear out…) charities including the Red Cross, Cancer Research, British Heart Foundation and Traid offer home collections. See their websites for details.

Or give to a good cause…

Many charities that don’t have charity shops are looking for unused gifts for raffles and to help with their work – have a look locally for someone you can help. If you have a lot of unwanted toiletries, you could give them to your local food bank – find one via the Trussell Trust.

Take it to a clothes shop

Another alternative is to take advantage of H&M’s recycling scheme. When you take a bag of second-hand garments into one of its shops (the clothes can be any brand or condition) you’ll get a voucher for £5 off when you spend £25 in store.

Resell it online

The internet’s most well-known auction site, eBay, is flooded with second-hand gifts at this time of year, as well as bargain hunters looking to snap up your festive fails.

If it’s your first time selling online, be sure to follow a few top tips. Always set auctions to end on Sunday evening (that’s when the most people are online); set a very low starting price in order to attract lots of bidders (you can always set a reserve price for high value products); and make sure to include a full description with clear photos to make the item more appealing.

Ebay isn’t the only option for making a quick buck after Christmas, however – there are lots of clothing resale sites with the potential to bring you bigger profits because of their style-savvy customers.

Depop is an app-based platform popular with fashionistas that charges you 10% of each sale, while Vinted is free for sellers (it takes a fee from buyers instead).

If you’re lucky enough to have been gifted designer wares, Vestiaire Collective lets you list items that are then checked for authenticity by the site before they’re dispatched to the buyer, while Rebelle lets you sell by yourself and offers a listing service for an extra fee.

View this post on Instagram Off the wall. Search geauxvintage to shop on Depop. A post shared by Depop (@depop) on Dec 28, 2018 at 2:37am PST

Regift it

For some people, hanging onto a present and re-wrapping it to give to someone else at a later date is very poor etiquette, but these days with the huge amount of consumer goods going to landfill we think this method of recycling should be encouraged.

A word of warning, though. If you’re going to be doing a lot of re-gifting, be sure to keep a list of who gave you what, because no one wants to face the horror of accidentally presenting the book/candle/scarf back to the person who gifted it last year…





