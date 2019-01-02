Jennifer Lopez discovers her 'limitless power' - here's how to have a powerful 2019 of your own

"Most of all, be loving," says the singer and actress.

With another new year comes great resolution possibility. But why not do away with the usual things, like lose weight, get fit, stop smoking?

In fact, go way above the usual commitments, and do like J.Lo instead.

The singer and actress posted on Instagram that 2018 was a year of ‘realising our limitless power’, and that 2019 would be the year to put that into ‘serious action’. After pondering what exactly our ‘limitless power’ is, we’ve settled on achieving our goals, knowing what we want, and going for it – big time.

So without further ado, and with some J-Lo inspo, here’s how to put the pow into the next 12 months…

Be daring

Lopez lists a series of things we all need to be in the new year, in order to reach towards that limitless power. First up, ‘be daring, be fun, be kind’.

Jennifer Lopez performing on stage at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards (PA)

Nodding to the idea of ‘getting out of your own way’, being daring could include anything from making the first move on someone you like, to committing to a job change, or even signing up for a marathon. Is this the year you’ll dare to take up ballroom dancing/stand up/join a choir and combine daring and fun? Fake fur-clad backing dancers optional, of course.

Don’t see power as a negative

Power can seem like a very strong word. Dangerous, even. But power doesn’t have to be seen that way. Try not to view the idea of limitless power as some kind of ‘take over the world’ dictatorship claim, and more as an energy, a vibe, that’s there to be harnessed and channelled.

Love hard

Whether that’s a partner, family, children, or friends, make this the year you are truly devoted to those you hold dear. Love is the biggest way to access that all-important power, as J-Lo says in her post: “Most of all be loving. Unify when you have the chance, never divide! And just watch what happens!!!”

Commit to things and really go for it

Wondering whether to really go for that big goal? Well, if you’re channelling your limitless power, it’s time to get up and go for it. J-Lo writes: “Be committed to what makes your heart sing and your spirits soar.. be relentless in the pursuit of your passions.”

You might fail, but what if you don’t and things really take off for you in 2019? If you don’t try, you don’t know – and there’s a true power in taking the first step. Power can come in many forms, too. Such as wearing a dress with possibly the most powerful train since the Duchess of Sussex walked down the aisle.

Choose your power-inspo people

Anyone you admire can be in this category: Of course, J-Lo, since she’s started the power trip, but we’d also say Little Mix, Jameela Jamil, Fearne Cotton, Matt Haig – anyone who shows they’re reaching towards a life filled with limitless power, and supporting others to do the same.

