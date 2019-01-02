5 of the most spectacular marathons to run in 2019

It’s a new year and this is the one you’re going to run a marathon. You’ve made a resolution, you have the shoes and you’ve even thought about planning a training schedule.

If you’re now looking for your route of choice, why not look further afield than London, Brighton or Blackpool? Some of the remotest and most beautiful corners of the world are also ones where you can lace up your running shoes and tackle 26.219 miles – whether on ice, sand or tarmac.

You could see some of the world’s most scenic landscapes, run through UNESCO world heritage sites and set your sneakers on continents you’ve never been to before. At the very least, the beauty of these courses will take your mind off the burning feeling in your calves and keep you going when you hit the wall. Sign up for one of these…

1. Patagonian International Marathon, Chile

Taking place in Southern Chile, this is one of the most scenic marathons in the world. There are no cars or traffic; instead, Torres del Paine National Park has imposing snow-capped mountains which soar 2,500 metres high, glaciers and turquoise lakes. Although it’s a bit of a trek to get there (expect several flights and bus journeys), you’ll appreciate it even more when you arrive in the untamed and untouched wilderness of Patagonia.

The course itself follows gravel paths, and if you want to stop to catch your breath, there aren’t many better places when it comes to the view. This race is also eco-friendly and encourages participants to leave the unspoilt beauty as found.

patagonianinternationalmarathon.com

2. Great Wall Marathon, China

It’s not often you get to run on one of the Wonders of the World. At the Great Wall Marathon, which takes place on the Huangya pass section, you can do just that.

The course includes over 5,100 steps and is known as one of the toughest marathons out there. On the infamous ‘goat track’, runners scramble over scree and potholes, often coming to their knees.

Many runners say the warmth of the support of the local people in Tianjin province is one of the most special aspects of this race, as they encourage competitors on their way to the finish line at Yin and Yang Square. Those competing usually add around two hours to their normal time in this race. Take it slow, soak up the culture and watch your step count climb on your FitBit.

great-wall-marathon.com

3. Big Five Marathon, South Africa

At the Big Five, you’re running with the lions. That’s because this marathon takes place in Entabeni Game Reserve, a ‘big five’ reserve north of Johannesburg, that is home to buffalo, elephants, rhinos, lions and leopards. As you glide through the Savannah on sand tracks shaded by trees, you might see giraffes chewing on leaves, and hippos in lakes. You might also stop for a buffalo and a zebra crossing. It’s a blend of competitive running and safari.

The actual run is difficult, with hill climbs throughout, and even though it is during winter, the sun is inescapable on the open plains. Handily, the threat of a cheetah or a lion will help to spur you on.

In truth though, while the race does go through lion territory, there’s no need to worry as a team of armed rangers and helicopters are there to make sure runners are safe.

big-five-marathon.com

4. Polar Circle Marathon Kangerlussuaq, Greenland

You’ll need to grab your cold weather gear for this one. With temperatures of -10C in October (when the event takes place), the Polar Circle Marathon dubs itself the “coolest marathon on earth”. As the wind chill means temperatures can get even lower, doctors are even on hand to check for frostbite.

Taking place in Kangerlussuaq, a tiny town in Greenland, with around 500 inhabitants, as well as the country’s main airport, this is one of the most remote marathons – as well as one of the most difficult. Runners mainly run over icy gravels paths, but there is a particularly difficult section over an ice sheet which is fully covered in snow. Expect to swap your usual cadence for a penguin-style shuffle.

While this might be an ambitious choice for a first race, it’s certainly one to look at for budding adventurers: With beautiful snowy tundra, the chance to glimpse an arctic fox, a once-in-lifetime location and the sense of achievement in completing – or even just attempting – one of the most difficult marathons there is.

polar-circle-marathon.com

5. Petra Desert Marathon, Jordan

If the snow isn’t your thing, maybe you’d prefer something slightly warmer? At this marathon in the historic city of Petra, temperatures can reach 35C, and there are no trees or shade for refuge.

The city of Petra is a national symbol for Jordan, as well as its most visited tourist attraction and a UNESCO World Heritage site. Before the race, you can walk through the famous rock passages of the Siq, and see Petra’s treasury building on the way to the start line.

The course features a lunar-like landscape of dunes and sandy roads, and you’ll pass small settlements and, likely, men riding camels. The route is hilly and ascends a total of 1,200 metres, with steep descents towards the end. With the heat and hills, it’s a tough one. That said, it’s not often you get to run next to architectural wonders, or, for the movie fans out there, the set of an Indiana Jones movie.

petra-desert-marathon.com

© Press Association 2019