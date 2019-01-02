How to make Tom Kerridge's spiced lamb cutlets with Bombay aloo

“Lamb cutlets are perfect for a week-night supper as they cook in no time, and they work really well with this gently spiced marinade,” says Michelin-starred chef Tom Kerridge, who shares this recipe in his new book, Tom Kerridge’s Fresh Start.

“The Bombay aloo is a flexible side dish that is also good cold, as a twist on a classic potato salad,” he notes.

Fancy giving it a go? Here’s how…

Ingredients:

(Serves 4)

645 calories per serving

675 calories with minted yoghurt

12 lamb cutlets

2tbsp garam masala

Juice of 1/2 lemon

1tbsp vegetable oil

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

For the Bombay aloo:

500g new potatoes

1tbsp vegetable oil

1 onion, finely chopped

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

1 1/2tsp ground coriander

1tsp cumin seeds

1/2tsp ground turmeric

1tsp ground cumin

1/2tsp chilli powder

400g tin chopped tomatoes

250ml water

A handful of coriander, finely chopped

For the minted yoghurt (optional):

A handful of mint leaves

150g Greek yoghurt (0% fat)

Method:

1. For the aloo, add the potatoes to a pan of boiling salted water and cook for 12–15 minutes, until tender.

2. Meanwhile, season the lamb cutlets with salt and pepper and place them in a bowl. Add the garam masala, lemon juice and oil, turn the cutlets to coat in the spicy mix and set aside to marinate.

3. Drain the potatoes, halve them and set aside. Heat the oil in a saucepan over a medium-high heat. Add the onion and sauté for five to 10 minutes, until softened. Add the garlic and cook for two minutes. Lower the heat, sprinkle in the spices and stir for 30 seconds, then add the tomatoes and 150ml of the water. Bring to a simmer, add some salt and pepper and simmer gently for 10–15 minutes until slightly thickened.

4. Meanwhile, heat a griddle over a medium-high heat. When hot, cook the lamb cutlets on the griddle in two or three batches for three to four minutes on each side, depending on their thickness. Remove to a warm plate and leave to rest under foil for a few minutes.

5. Meanwhile, for the minted yoghurt, if serving, blitz the mint and yoghurt in a small food processor until smooth. Season to taste with salt.

6. Add the potatoes to the tomato sauce along with the remaining 100ml water. Bring to a simmer and simmer for five minutes. Stir through the coriander and taste to check the seasoning. Serve the lamb cutlets with the Bombay aloo, and minted yoghurt if using.

Tom Kerridge’s Fresh Start by Tom Kerridge is published by Bloomsbury Absolute, priced £26. Available now.

