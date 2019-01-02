How to make Tom Kerridge's butternut squash pasta bake

“Rich and creamy, this could easily become a new favourite at home. It’s also a great way of getting a big portion of veg into your family without them even noticing!” declares Tom Kerridge, whose new book, Tom Kerridge’s Fresh Start, aims to get people to fall back in love with cooking from scratch.

“It’s all about the toppings: Crunchy seeds and breadcrumbs, sweet chunks of butternut squash, and nuggets of acidity from the sun-blushed tomatoes.”

This dish can be frozen and eaten later in the week, too.

Ingredients:

(Serves 6)

575 calories per serving

1kg butternut squash, cut into chunks (about 2cm)

1tbsp olive oil

500g macaroni

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

For the cheese sauce:

60g butter

60g plain flour

1L whole milk

1tbsp liquid aminos

60g Parmesan, finely grated

1/4tsp freshly grated nutmeg

For the topping:

A handful of sage leaves

40g sun-blushed tomatoes, roughly chopped

50g fresh breadcrumbs

2tbsp pumpkin oil (or use olive oil)

2tbsp pumpkin seeds

Green salad to serve (optional)

Butternut pasta bake (Cristian Barnett/PA)

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7. Line a large roasting tray with baking parchment.

2. Place the squash in the roasting tray. Drizzle with the olive oil, season with salt and pepper and toss to coat. Cook on the top shelf of the oven for 25 minutes or until the squash is tender and browned at the edges. Remove from the oven and let it cool slightly for a couple of minutes. (Keep the oven on.)

3. Tip three-quarters of the roasted squash into a blender and blitz to a purée; set the rest aside.

4. Bring a large pan of salted water to the boil. Add the macaroni and cook until almost al dente (two to three minutes less than the time suggested on the packet).

5. Meanwhile, for the sauce, melt the butter in a large saucepan over a medium heat. Add the flour and cook, stirring, for one minute, then whisk in the milk and cook, whisking, until the sauce thickens slightly. Lower the heat and add the liquid aminos, Parmesan and nutmeg. Stir until the cheese has melted, then stir through the squash purée to make a rich, smooth sauce. Take off the heat and season with salt and pepper to taste.

6. Drain the macaroni, add to the sauce and stir well. Tip into a large, deep baking dish, about 25 x 30cm. Scatter over the rest of the roasted squash, the sage, sun-blushed tomatoes and breadcrumbs. Drizzle with the oil. Place on the middle shelf of the oven, turning on the oven grill at the same time. Bake for 10 minutes.

7. Take out the dish, scatter the pumpkin seeds evenly over the surface and return to the oven for five minutes or until the topping is golden. Serve at once, with a green salad.

To freeze: Cool and pack in a lidded foil tray (or several trays). Defrost fully in the fridge, then remove the lid and reheat in an oven preheated to 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 for 30 minutes, until hot all the way through. If the surface appears to be browning too quickly, cover loosely with foil.

Tom Kerridge’s Fresh Start by Tom Kerridge is published by Bloomsbury Absolute, priced £26. Available now.

© Press Association 2019