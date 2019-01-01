A Brazilian tourist lodge is striving to save the Amazon forest

Flowing across continents, through mountains and jungles, rivers are the veins pumping life around our globe.

Tonight, the first episode of a new three-part series, Earth’s Greatest Rivers, airs on BBC Two, charting the course of arguably the planet’s most magnificent waterway – the Amazon.

Transporting a fifth of the world’s water, the 4,000mile river snakes across South America, coursing through Peru, Bolivia, Venezuela, Colombia, Ecuador, and Brazil.

Many tourist lodges give guests access to the Amazon and her tributaries, and one of the properties featured on tonight’s programme has its own important story to tell.

Cristalino Lodge (Samuel Melim/PA)

Located in the far south of the Brazilian Amazon, Cristalino Lodge sits on the banks of Cristalino River in a Private National Heritage Reserve of primary forests, which is more than 1.3 times the size of Manhattan. An area of great biodiversity, it’s home to almost 600 species of birds – half the total found in the Amazon.

(Luis Gomes/PA)

Surrounded by jungle, the lodge features 18 rooms and suites and a bar with a firepit set in the middle of an open deck. Given the fragility of its environment, everything at Cristalino is focussed on sustainability. Bath water, for example, is heated by solar panels and an air circulation system cools rooms removing the need for air conditioning.

Giant otter (Jorge Lopes/PA)

Guests staying at the lodge can take part in activities including canoeing, hiking in the forest along trails, climbing 50-metre observation towers and taking wildlife boat trips.

Along with outstanding birdlife, the area also has around 2,000 species of butterflies and moths, mammals such as tapirs, giant river otters, and a whole host of primates including the endemic white-whiskered spider monkey. Jaguars and pumas also pass silently through the forest.

Canopy tower (Katia Kuwabara/PA)

Conservation work undertaken by the lodge has played a crucial role in protecting the Alta Floresta region, which has been threatened by deforestation as a result of cattle ranching and soya plantations.

Curl-crested aracari (Will and Gill Carter/PA)

Earth’s Greatest Rivers starts tonight on BBC Two at 9pm.

© Press Association 2019