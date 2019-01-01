From skiing to city breaks: Great holiday deals to banish the January blues

With some incredible savings to be made, it's the perfect time to book your 2019 getaways says Sarah Marshall.

Now the gluttony of Christmas has passed and New Year celebrations have faded into a hangover, it’s time to find some positive head space by mapping out plans for 2019.

January may have a reputation for being one of the most depressing months of the year but it’s also traditionally the best time to book – or take – a holiday, thanks to several tempting airlines and tour operator sales.

Here are some fabulous deals to whet your appetite.

A city break in Lisbon

Super Break (superbreak.com; 0800 042 0288) offers three nights at the Inspira Santa Marta Hotel (B&B) from £67pp (two sharing). Book by January 31 for stays before March 31. Flights extra.

Lapping up luxury in the Maldives

Kuoni (kuoni.co.uk; 01306 747008) offers seven nights at Velassaru Maldives (B&B) from £1449 – saving up to £939 per couple (two sharing). Includes flights from Gatwick and transfers in-resort. Travel on selected departures in May and June.

Party time in New Orleans

British Airways Holidays (ba.com; 0344 493 0122) offers five nights at the International House from £599pp (two sharing) including flights from Heathrow. Book by January 31 for travel November 1-30.

A family getaway to Crete

Thomas Cook (thomascook.com) offers seven nights at the Casa Cook Chania boutique family hotel (B&B) from £1,162pp (four sharing) – saving £300 per booking. Flights depart Manchester on July 30.

Hitting the slopes in Chamonix, France

Iglu Ski (igluski.com; 0203 811 6381) offers a seven-night ski holiday at La Riviere Apartments (self-catering) from £249pp (four sharing). Includes flights from Gatwick to Geneva and transfers (other regional airports available at a supplement). Valid for travel on January 12.

Catch the Northern Lights in Iceland

Super Break (superbreak.com; 0800 042 0288) offers three nights at Hotel Akureyri (B&B) from £499pp (two sharing), including a Lake Myvatn Adventure – Land of Fire and Ice full-day escorted excursion, northern lights hunting, direct flights from Humberside airport and transfers. Departs January 18.

Some last-minute winter sun in Hurghada, Egypt

Sunshine Holidays (sunshine.co.uk) offers seven nights at the Royal Star Empire Beach Hotel (all-inclusive) from £307pp (two sharing). Price includes flights from Gatwick on January 8.

Long-haul sunshine in Dubai

Southall Travel (southalltravel.co.uk; 0208 705 0086) offers seven nights at the Jumeirah Creekside Hotel (B&B) from £720pp (two sharing). Includes flights from Manchester on January 10.

An adventurous ski break in Aspen, USA

Iglu Ski (igluski.com; 0203 811 6381) offers seven nights at Limelight Hotel (B&B) from £1,919pp – saving £2,397pp (two sharing). Includes flights from Heathrow and transfers. Valid for travel on April 13.

© Press Association 2019