The 9 emotional stages of a New Year's Day hangover

For most of us, the year gets off to a pretty rocky start. Prudence Wade looks at the ups and downs.

Happy 2019! The new year can be seen as a blank slate – it’s a fresh start, and the opportunity to become the best you possible.

Well, after you’ve got over the first hurdle of New Year’s Day, that is: The hangover. For many of us, January 1 is a complete struggle and any chance of actually enjoying your day off is eclipsed by a throbbing headache.

For everyone who has perhaps overindulged on December 31, chances are you’ll be going through this emotional journey on the first day of the new year…

1. Confusion

Your eyes tentatively open as you slowly wake up. This is when the confusion sets in. Where actually are you? Perhaps more importantly, who are you?

2. Joy

Happiness! You realise you’re actually on your friend’s sofa, you’re alive and everything is well. In fact, you actually feel pretty great – maybe you’ve managed to avoid a hangover altogether? Maybe 2019 truly is your year, since you have developed the super power of being able to wake up after downing pints of beer and who knows how many shots, without feeling rough as guts!

3. Realisation

This is the moment when reality truly hits and you see things in the cold light of day. You’ve not managed to hack the system and emerge unscathed, you’re actually still a little bit drunk which is why you don’t yet feel horrific. Which is what swiftly leads to…

4. Misery

Things really don’t feel quite as peachy as they did a few moments ago. Now you’re plunged deep into the hangover – everything aches, your head is pounding, and you’re not yet ruling out throwing up. How could drinking alcohol cause this much pain?

5. Despair

At this point in the day, it’s hard to not let the existential dread creep in. You start re-evaluating every life choice you made leading you up to this moment.

As well as the big picture stuff, you begin to worry about more immediate problems. Namely, how will you summon the energy and willpower to heave yourself up and fetch the snacks you so desperately need?

6. Resolution

This is New Years’ Day after all, so time to make your first resolution. You will get out of bed, you will get Doritos and other necessary snacks, and you will become a productive (ish) member of society again.

How often do you get a bank holiday anyway? It’s time to enjoy it properly, instead of wallowing in self-pity.

7. Carb-loading

When the hangover is this dismal, there’s only one thing for it: Carbs. Sure, you might have made a resolution to eat a bit more healthily, but everyone knows that basically begins on the second of the month.

For now, carbs are your saving grace and the only thing that will improve your condition. You consume everything basic you can find, from biscuits to crackers and as many slices of toast you can manage, before reaching for the take away delivery apps.

8. Sickness

Just as you feel your strength regaining you’re suddenly overwhelmed by a wave of sickness, showing you the evil hangover is far from over.

The only way to fix this dip in the day is to have a cheeky nap, watch a film and eat more carbs to really push through the pain.

9. Contentment

And then finally, your day reaches a gentle equilibrium. Your stomach feels less unhappy and your pounding head settles to a manageable dull throb.

This is when you’ve reached peak contentment – you’re settled on the sofa with a comfy blanket, trashy TV on in the background and plenty of leftover Christmas chocolate to hand. Maybe you might be able to manage a small glass of wine after all.

© Press Association 2019