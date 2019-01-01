5 things to start eating this January

1st Jan 19 | Lifestyle

It's not just a month for giving stuff up.

After an indulgent December, January is all about abstinence and discipline.

Champagne is replaced with green juice and post-lunch naps make way for early morning runs.

But opting to eat more healthily in 2019 doesn’t have to mean enforced deprivation. The start of a new year is also an opportunity to experiment with new ingredients.

So here are five foods to work into your diet in 2019:

1. Rye bread

Rye bread is very high in fibre, as well as iron and magnesium. Switching to rye bread for breakfast will aid your digestion and keep you feeling fuller for longer. Also, it makes for great Swedish-style open sandwiches.

2. Pumpkin seeds

Pumpkin seeds will help add crunch and nuttiness to practically any dish. Sprinkle them on your porridge or over roast veg for a bit of a bite and some extra protein. A handful of them at 4pm will also help keep you satiated and alert.

Our new pumpkin seed ice cream has been going down well with you guys! . The ice cream is totally vegan, eliminating the use of dairy by using oily nuts and seeds, in this case pumpkin seeds . We serve it up with a 'white caramel' – a very rich and indulgent sauce made from butter sugar and cream. It tastes just like white chocolate and finished with Douglas fir oil (an easy tweak for vegans, served without the sauce, garnished with the nuts and blackcurrants)

3. Kimchi

This Korean side dish, usually made from fermented cabbage, is slowly making its way into European kitchens. Fermented food in general provides gut-friendly bacteria that aids digestion, and will add a bit of sour, spicy flavour to fried rice or scrambled eggs.

Our new menu! Tofu & Kimchi

4. Brown rice

Brown rice is a whole grain that unlike white rice, has not gone through a milling process to remove impurities. However, vitamins and minerals are also lost in the polishing process, making brown rice richer in magnesium and fibre. It takes slightly longer to cook than its white counterpart, but has much more flavour.

5. Celeriac

Most people are clueless when it comes to celeriac, perhaps because it’s not the most attractive vegetable out there, but its creamy texture and nutty overtones make it great for mash, soups and gratin. Just make sure to slice its knobbly skin off first.

