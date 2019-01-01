This is why I won't be doing Dry January this year

Liz Connor shares her reasons for keeping the booze flowing during the dreariest of months.

The first day of January has become a sort of Groundhog Day for me. Typically, I wake up with a false eyelash glued to my forehead, a mouth drier than a cotton wool factory and a deep sense of dread about what I said or did the night before.

Yet despite spending the majority of my New Years’ Day avoiding my phone in a state of “hangxiety” (hangover anxiety), I’m never quite tempted to post an absolving “I’m breaking up with booze” post on social media.

The popular tradition of Dry January – and I’ve considered it carefully – is just not for me.

Sign-ups for #DryJanuary have opened! Giving up alcohol for a month is the easiest way to feel fab and save money in a short space of time. So what are you waiting for? Sign up here: https://t.co/dS8icbwkUB pic.twitter.com/0ER1Ch2R77 — Dry January (@dryjanuary) December 18, 2018

Don’t get me wrong, I wholly applaud the sentiment behind it. The one-month booze-free challenge – which runs from the start of the year until the first of February, attracts millions of Brits per year.

It’s run by the charity Alcohol Change UK and is designed to help people take control of their drinking and make abstaining more normal, particularly after the unbridled festivities of December.

While that’s great, and there’s no denying we should be more mindful about our intake, January is just too miserable to spend forcing yourself not to drink.

January 1: No wheat! No cheese! Dry January! January 16: Drinking wine while eating cookie butter out of the jar. — Courtney Enlow (@courtenlow) January 18, 2018

I’m by no means a hard boozer, but if there was ever the time to indulge in a splash of red with dinner, a frothy after work pint with a friend, or a glass of Prosecco with brunch, it’s during this month.

I’ll make a short disclaimer here: I’m one of those people that loves Christmas.

I love the family get-togethers, the office nights out and the cosy dinner parties. The sound of the first Mariah Carey song blasting in the supermarket is nothing but thrilling to me, because I know that the countdown to going home to my nearest and dearest is on.

So after the season’s sparkle fades, I often find myself falling into a sort of mourning for the party season. It’s a particularly low month if, like me, you’re miles away from family and friends and are returning to work in a far away city.

January is easily the loneliest month (Thinkstock/PA)

Come January, I’m usually left with a depleted bank account, a bulging waistline and the return to thousands of work emails.

Let’s not forget, Blue Monday – AKA, the most depressing day of the year – also falls on the third week of the month. So why should I begrudge myself the odd glass of wine when life feels its toughest?

Even if you’re lucky enough to live near your entire social network, January can still be an isolating month. Of course, nobody should need to drink at a social event, but more often than not, friends on the Dry Jan bandwagon reject plans to do anything at all, for fear they might be tempted.

While it’s always a good idea to cut down on alcohol in any way you can, expert bodies actually don’t recommend short stints of total abstinence, as it can encourage a dangerous yo-yo drinking pattern.

Purging can all too often be followed by an intense period of bingeing, which I’ve seen happen with friends when February rolls around. Giving up for a month probably isn’t going to do much for your long-term health either, if you tend to overdo it regularly throughout the year.

Instead, the Royal College of Physicians recommend three alcohol-free days a week, while the British Liver Trust suggests at least two consecutive booze-free days to keep your liver in good nick. Doesn’t that sound much nicer than going completely cold turkey?

So rather than committing to miserable abstinence this January, let’s make it more about moderation. A quick after work pint rather than drinking a whole brewery, or a tipple of wine of rather than a tray of Jagerbombs.

When Blue Monday strikes and you’re staring at a full inbox, I’m pretty sure nobody would begrudge you of that.

© Press Association 2019