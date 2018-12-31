Things you only know if you're single at the start of a brand new year

Detoxing (and/or retoxing) in peace is just the tip of the iceberg, says Jenny Stallard.

It is once again New Year’s Eve, and with that comes a whole host of emotions for everyone, from the pressure to have a fabulous night, to the stress of choosing resolutions.

And for single people, there is often the added demand of either feeling a-may-zing about being single, vowing to find their life partner by Valentine’s Day, or trying to resist the urge to text your ex.

So here’s what you only know if you’re starting 2019 single…

People WILL try and set you up with… anyone!

January gives everyone more free time. And for those mates who are all coupled up, this can only mean one thing: Setting you up. They’ll likely start their campaign to make you ‘just as happy as they are!’ at the New Year’s Eve party you’re at – that, or in the bar you go to, by finding random men/women and dragging them over.

If you escape that, then prepare for friends to start offering advice on how this could be THE YEAR you meet someone, just like them. Please resist the urge to say you’re not sure you’d like to meet someone like their other half…

The midnight kiss moment is over in seconds and a friend often hugs you before their bloke anyway



Add to this the fact many couples who are kissing in the new year probably had at least one minor argument in the run up to the chimes of Big Ben, and you will feel a knowing sense of relief that the only thing your lips are touching are the edge of a champagne glass.

Detox, retox… the choice is yours

Talking of Champagne – and all the other things you’ll consume on New Year’s Eve – it’s likely that Jan 1 will be a hangover day. You’ll want to deal with this and the rest of the month one of two ways: Either hitting the gym and detox plans, or finding a nice bottle of red to soothe your tired bones.

Either way, when there’s a partner around, that can get tricky. You want to run before work, he/she wants to do breakfast together. You’re keen to cut carbs, while they’re trying out a new pie recipe or booking a Sunday roast with mates. The flip side is, when all you want to do is veg out with a load of roast potatoes, they’re drawing up an exercise and healthy eating schedule.

New Year’s Day doesn’t have to be spent doing ‘jobs’ like the tidying or annual spreadsheet

Couples like to plan – we’re not saying singles don’t, but sometimes in a couple you can find yourself planning and doing admin when you don’t necessarily want to. The couple that vacuums together, stays together, some might argue. But as far as you, a happy single person, are concerned, the chores can wait, and there’s nobody to tell you that jumper you’ve had on since Boxing Day really should go in the wash. Hoorah!

It could just be the year you meet ‘the one’….

But if it’s not, then there’s nobody to suggest the first meal of 2019 can’t be fried chicken and chips at 2am.

