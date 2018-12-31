9 of the best spots for a traditional New Year's Day swim

On New Year's Day, thousands of people will be nipping their hangovers in the bud by taking a nippy dip.

Nothing beats a bracing dip in icy waters, but where should you head to partake in this bold, cold tradition?

Here’s our pick of the best locations for a New Year’s Day swim…

1. Loony Dook Swim, South Queensferry, Scotland

The name, once you’ve decoded it, is pretty self-explanatory. Looney is short for ‘Lunatic’; Dook is a Scottish word for ‘dip’. ‘Dookers’ have gathered in South Queensferry, just northwest of Edinburgh, every New Year’s Day for over 30 years. Around 1,000 brave souls are expected to don fancy dress and leap into the famously freezing Firth of Forth. Tickets for the event cost £12, and can be bought here.

2. Barry Island, Whitmore Bay, Wales

At the Barry Island New Year Day Swim there’s a prize for the best costume, meaning the outfits on display tend to be truly magnificent. The chat, meanwhile, is tongue-in-cheek, and delivered through chattering teeth: Who needs Barbados, swimmers remind one another, when you have Barrybados? There’s no need to buy a ticket for this event — you can just turn up (but leave plenty of time to park).

3. White Rock Beach, Leinster, Ireland

There’s no organised swim here—and in Ireland it’s more traditional to take a polar plunge on Christmas Day than on January —meaning the beach is quieter. You’re also unlikely to see any outrageous outfits—or, in fact, any outfits at all, since White Rock Beach is a clothing-optional spot. So if ringing in the New Year nude sounds like your cup of tea, this is the destination for you.

4. St. Aubin’s Bay Beach, Saint Lawrence, Jersey

If you want to minimise your chances of getting hypothermia on the first day of 2019, it might be worth heading to the most southerly point of the British Isles, Jersey. It looks positively warm in this picture, though the caption suggests we shouldn’t be fooled.

5. The Lyme Lunge, Lyme Regis, Dorset

The Lyme Lunge is a mass plunge into the icy English Channel that abuts the quaint seaside town of Lyme Regis. In the Victorian era, people used to flock here to bathe and breathe the fresh sea air, and every New Year’s Day, at least 300 swimmers leave the water smiling—so one can only suppose there’s something in the water there.

6. Blackrock Diving Tower, Galway, Ireland

If you’re looking to really leap into 2019, look no further than Blackrock Diving Tower, the setting of many an impressive Instagram. Again, folks tend to converge on the spot on Christmas Day, so if you’re not the kind of daredevil who likes an audience, the area should be pretty quiet first thing on New Year’s Day.

7. The Serpentine, Hyde Park, London

At 9 o’clock in the morning on Christmas Day, members of the Serpentine Swimming Club line up to swim 100 yards, in competition for the Peter Pan Cup, which was donated by author, J.M. Barrie. The ripples should have cleared (and all swimmers recovered) by New Year’s Day, so if you’re in London, why not celebrate the start of the new year by imitating their feat? Although perhaps don’t try to swim 100 yards at once—according to the Serpentine’s website, it takes serious preparation to complete even this short distance in water that’s at the toasty temperature of 4 degrees C.

8. Lake Windermere, Lake District, Cumbria

Perhaps one of the wilder, more remote settings for a New Year’s Swim, Windermere seems to be full of people thick-skinned enough to brave the icy water throughout the winter months. Apparently it’s good for the circulation.

9. Bertra Beach, County Mayo, Ireland

The Atlantic Ocean is truly Arctic in midwinter, so if you want a true sense of accomplishment, check out the wild and wonderful west coast of Ireland. You can wash away the chill with some whiskey, after you’ve completely immersed yourself (you have to put your head under, or else it doesn’t count). Although you might need a nip beforehand if it’s truly icy out.

