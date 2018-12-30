Lucy Mecklenburgh has told us how to stick to our New Year health resolutions - here are her tips

It’s easy to make New Year’s resolutions to transform your life – and even easier to break them.

But 2019 is going to be different because we asked Lucy Mecklenburgh, the former Towie star-turned-fitness guru for her tips on how to succeed.

Just read her excellent advice and you will be ready….

Don’t try to change everything all at once

“I don’t believe in putting too much pressure on yourself to overhaul life as soon as January starts. Do one thing at a time, so you don’t go from zero to one hundred in a day. So maybe in the first week of January, aim to start exercising between three and four times a week. Then, come the second week of January, cut sugar out of your tea. From my experience, it’s much easier to work this way – and it’s more sustainable in the long term.”

Put your goals down in writing

“Think about what you’d like out of 2019 and write down your goals for the year. This doesn’t have to be the complete list, because goals are likely to develop and change as the year progresses, but I find it a really positive exercise to write down what you want to achieve in 2019, whether that’s getting a promotion or running a marathon. Once you have your goals, it’s much easier to work out a plan of action on how you’ll go about achieving them.”

Set aside time for yourself

“Remember to save some time for yourself. It’s easy to jump back into the New Year full throttle, saying yes to everything, working super hard in the gym or at work after the Christmas break. It’s very easy to burn out if you don’t take some ‘you time’. Maybe that’s an hour of no phone once a week when you get in from work. Or maybe it’s a hot bath and some relaxing music. I know lots of people who use mindfulness apps, like Headspace, or who commit to an hour of yoga a week to help clear their heads.”

Make your new regime suit you

“If exercising is part of your New Year’s resolution, make it something you enjoy that’s convenient to your lifestyle. Mix up the exercises you’re doing and if you have a busy schedule, why not try an online fitness and nutrition platform like my Results with Lucy programme? It allows you to workout from the comfort of your own home, which makes it much easier to fit exercise into your day.”

