From Alan Carr to Katie Piper - this is what celebs are planning for their New Year health kicks

We all like to try and be at least a bit healthier come January - celebs included. Here's a sneak peek into the resolutions of the rich and famous.

Whether it’s getting fit, eating more greens or being kinder to ourselves, most of us try and pledge do something healthy come the turn of the year. And it’s no different for our celebs.

We ask the stars of stage and screen to reveal what they’re giving up or starting to do, as part of a healthier, happier 2019.

Philanthropist and TV star Katie Piper is trying out digital mindfulness

“Yes, I’m trying to implement it now and hope to stick to it next year. I’m trying to be more mindful with my phone usage – which means not being on the phone as much as I am, and turning it off in the evenings.

“Social media can be really good, and a very positive way of connecting with people across the platform, but I think it’s down to the user to monitor how much they use it and for how many hours. That’s what I don’t want to be in danger of – dedicating too many hours to it – and that’s why I’m making that resolution.”

Actress Jaime Winstone is planning to sub out a bad habit

“I’m a smoker, so I have to treat my skin with lots of stuff to protect it from the damage of that. I don’t smoke a lot and now we have our son, I can’t smoke in the house, which means I’m always having to sneak off outside.

“That’s becoming a bigger problem, so I’m smoking a lot less and slowly, slowly that habit is disappearing. My aim is to cut it out altogether in 2019. I’ll be very happy if I do.”

Former JLS singer Aston Merrygold is hoping to stay off his phone more

“If I’m in a car, I’m constantly on my phone or if I’m at home, I will be on my laptop or on the phone about work. So we’re always surrounded by technology.

“So for me and Sarah [his partner] it’s about making a conscious effort as a family to do more outdoor activities, and trying to stay fit and do it together as much as possible – and aiming for less phone time wherever possible.

“We both go to the gym and work out regularly, and run our dance school, so we’re pretty active already, but we want to get out and walk, maybe ride bikes, and also enjoy going out with our son, Grayson as well.”

Comedian Alan Carr is going to keep up the exercise routine

“I’m seeing this trainer, because my hip hurts so I can’t really run any more. It’s [suspension-based exercise system] TRX – have you heard of it, with the bands?

“So, we go to the park and he ties these bands round the tree and I’m like, ‘Really? Just pulling this band, I’m going to lose weight?’ But oh my God, the next day, I basically need a wheelchair. I was like, ‘I didn’t know I had a muscle there, what are you doing?!’ And I basically had to roll out of the bed, because I couldn’t pull myself up.

“Listen, I’m not going to say I’m going to join Cirque du Soleil, but it will be nice to be flexible. But these tiny little bands, I’m rolling eyes, like, ‘Here we go’, but they really do work. So I’m going to try and keep that up.

“Exercise definitely makes you feel better. And who knows? This time next year, I might be able to do the splits like Jean-Claude Van Damme. Can you imagine it? I’ll come out and do one of those high kicks on my Christmas special.”

Chef Tom Kerridge, author of Fresh Start (Bloomsbury Absolute, £26, available December 26) has big plans for playing with his son

“My resolutions? To shout louder at football matches, to go to the cinema more often and to definitely get better at hide and seek with my son!”

Former Saturdays singer Frankie Bridge is aiming to get back on track

“I have been so busy with working and the family I haven’t been to the gym or done any fitness for ages. Wayne [her husband, footballer Wayne Bridges] made me do a workout with him at home and I was worn out after 25 minutes, so my resolution is to get back to fitness in the New Year after I’ve had my 30th birthday in January.

“I get bored very easily, so I love trying out new ways to keep it interesting. Next year I want to do circus training with aerial silks and rope. I’ve wanted to try it for ages because it looks really fun and is a bit different from sweating away in the gym.”

