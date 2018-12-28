15 things teenagers should know about money

As research suggests many teachers feel children don't get a good financial education, experts tell Lisa Salmon what teens need to know.

Managing money is a vital skill all young people need to learn, yet it seems many teachers believe pupils aren’t being told the essentials.

Although financial education became part of the National Curriculum in 2014, research suggests half of secondary school teachers rate the personal finance lessons delivered at their school as either poor or only satisfactory, and the vast majority (87%) say there’s a significant gap between what’s taught to children in schools and the skills needed as an adult.

Indeed, the research by financial services provider OneFamily found 38% of teachers say their teenage pupils don’t understand the difference between a credit and debit card, and 16% think pupils don’t even know where money comes from. Overall, the majority (55%) of teachers believe there’s not enough focus on preparing teens to manage their own finances.

Steve Ferrari, managing director of children’s savings at OneFamily, says: “January is a time when many parents will be getting themselves financially prepared for the new year so it’s a great opportunity to chat to kids about money, too. While teens might be taught financial education, unfortunately many teachers think it’s not fit for purpose and believe there ‘s a significant gap between the skills taught in schools and those needed in the real world.

“It’s crucial that children reach adulthood knowing the basics of personal finance.”

YoungMoney, which provides information and training to teach young people how to manage money has just teamed up with Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis to publish Your Money Matters, the first ever curriculum-mapped financial education textbook which is being sent free to senior schools thanks to a £325,000 personal donation from Lewis.

Michael Mercieca, CEO of Young Money, says: “Financial education is a topic that still doesn’t always get the recognition in the education system that it deserves, despite its fundamental importance for everyday life. It’s vital to the personal wellbeing of individuals and to the country that we improve the education of young people in this area to give them the best possible chance of success in the future.”

But education starts at home, and 84% of teachers think parents should do more to teach their children about personal finance. To help, OneFamily has drawn up some tips to help parents teach teens about money, and Young Money has highlighted 15 key aspects of finance secondary school pupils should be aware of. Here’s where they should start:

1. Understand financial paperwork

Know the meaning of important financial information on official paperwork such as bank statements, payslips and utility bills, and interpret it to plan and set a personal budget.

2. Take charge of their own money

And be able to alter their budget if their circumstances change.

3. Understand saving & borrowing

Be able to identify situations where things like credit cards and loans are suitable options.

4. Resist pressure

Understand the ways others may try to influence people’s saving and spending, and demonstrate how to resist unwanted pressure to save or spend money unwisely.

5. Appreciate value for money

Understand there are different ways to calculate value for money, and that price is only one factor.

6. Compare costs

Be able to compare the overall cost and benefits of a range of goods and services by shopping around and using mental calculations, IT tools and comparison websites.

7. Read the small print

Know about some of the financial products available, such as insurance, warranties and bank accounts, understand the importance of small print and how to work out which financial products are best, and know that sometimes advice may be necessary.

8. Insurance protection

Know insurance gives financial protection from different types of risk, and appreciate the financial and emotional consequences of not being insured if things go wrong.

9. Be wise on fraud

Be able to recognise and avoid potentially fraudulent situations when dealing with money, including how to protect PINs and passwords and keep card details and online identity safe.

10. Investment risks

Know saving and investing money can increase its value and there are risks associated with these rewards.

11. Balance risk & rewards

Appreciate the relationship between risk and reward in different financial contexts including saving, investing, borrowing and gambling.

12. Money worries

Understand emotions may drive financial decisions and that those decisions may lead to stress and anxiety.

13. Focus on the future

Realise that saving or investing money in the short-term can provide for future needs and wants and act as protection against unforeseen events like unemployment.

14. Choices affect finances

Be aware of the potential link between qualifications and earnings, and understand that career and personal life choices such as living independently, continuing in education and being employed or self-employed will have financial implications.

15. Tax benefits

Be aware of taxation and that it’s used to benefit the wider community.

