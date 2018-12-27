5 things you only know if you're working at Twixmas

Whether it’s an office, a shop, taking phone calls or in a café, if you’re headed to work between Christmas and New Year, you’re part of an all-knowing clique who understand certain things those sitting at home still rifling through the chocolates, can’t.

I love working in between Christmas and New year I wish it was like this all year round! — B (@_BadCougar) December 27, 2018

It’s an interesting time of year – known as Twixmas (no, nothing to do with the last Celebration in the box) – and when you head to work during this time there’s a different atmosphere and different feelings…

1. Commuters are friendlier

Feel sorry for people on my public transport today because like me – they are working in between christmas and new year and commuting at 7.30 in the morning 🙃 pic.twitter.com/lFDDd9iH8m — JS 🏳️‍🌈 (@JordsSchofield) December 27, 2018

The usual journey to work probably involves at least one of the following: Running for a train or bus, pushing your way on, shouting, ‘Is there more room/Can you move down?!’ at fellow humans, and then leaning on someone’s rucksack passive-aggressively to prove a point.

There is only one time this doesn’t happen: Twixmas. Oh yes, suddenly everyone is all smiles, an unfamiliar yet happy solidarity between people who’d normally eyeball each other for the last square centimetre of the tram.

This is an exciting time, as you’ll also find you probably get a seat on the train or bus, the traffic is lighter, and you arrive feeling altogether more positive about the journey to work.

The perils of being the only one in the house working at Twixmas: a still life entitled ‘SLT dressing in the dark’ pic.twitter.com/3T1QdQlXel — Helen Moores-Poole (@poole_moores) December 29, 2017

Sadly, though, it can mean nobody is up when you leave the house, and therefore you end up at work in mis-matched clothes (or the dreaded ‘blue tights instead of black’ scenario).

2. Everyone else in the WORLD seems to have their out of office still on

In the office today for a working #Twixmas. I wonder if I will send any email today which does NOT get an Out Of Office reply. pic.twitter.com/wv0wyX3TLt — Troy Tempest (@troytempest69) December 27, 2018

But you kind of don’t care. Because if they didn’t, it would mean a more stressful working day. You get to tie up loose ends that are often forgotten in the melee of a busier working day – clearing your desktop, making lists, planning new strategies (updating your CV? Hmmm, don’t let the boss see if they’re in!) – which mean that when those out-of-officers are back in January, you’ll feel like you’ve had a head-start on the new year and business.

3. It keeps you away from the money pit that is the sales…

While the intentions of anyone not working at Twixmas to go for a walk/run on December 27 and 28 felt strong, now it’s here they know full well they’re going to work up those steps going round the sales. It’ll be bargain-bin Armageddon, but what else is there to do when you’re not at work?

For those who are otherwise engaged at their desk/behind a bar/driving the commuter train, the sales are unreachable. Which means they might just stand a chance of heading into the new year less overdrawn. Just stay away from the internet, people!

4. It’s an amazing mental break

Gotta love the non working working days between Christmas and New Year. — Nesita Anggraini (@sitanggraini) December 26, 2018

What?! Work? Yep, really. Not only does going to work literally make you step away from the leftovers and chocolate, it also provides much needed emotional distance from the stress of board games and Grandma asking when ‘he’ll put a ring on it’.

You avoid the next (tricky) steps of that giant Lego that was underway on Boxing Day, and indeed having to deal with the overflowing recycling bin which looks like a wine shop had a party in a wrapping paper factory. All while knowing that those at home are preparing dinner (hopefully turkey pie) for when you get in from work.

5. It also means you save holiday days for busier times of the year

I suppose this working between Christmas and New year malarkey isn't too bad. Phone hasn't rung, I'm sat with a years supply of popcorn, plenty of coffee, annoying my collegaue and playing absolute 90s on the radio, if only every working day could be like this😂 — Michelle ♡ (@Micheylou96) December 27, 2018

Working at Twixmas means that two of your precious holiday days aren’t used up during the rest of the year. On this two-day interval before New Year’s Eve, you get to work in relative silence, get those extra jobs done and a seat on the train home, all while knowing you can bank (or have banked) two days in the summer sun that the Christmas holiday crowd can’t get back.

