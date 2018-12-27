As US man becomes the first to cross the Antarctica solo: 6 fitness quests to target in the New Year

These increasingly challenging exercise goals will help you channel your inner Colin O'Brady.

It’s been a pretty good week for Colin O’Brady. A few days ago he was dragging his camping gear through a weather-beaten wasteland covered with treacherous ridges of ice, with tape over his nose to stave off frostbite, having lost so much weight his watch wouldn’t stay on. Today he’s presumably relaxing, having become the first person ever to cross Antarctica unaided.

Now we’re not suggesting anyone should aim to become the second person to cross Antarctica unaided, but with New Year’s resolutions around the corner, there’s no better way to exercise than to build towards a goal.

We take a look at some of the statement events that can help motivate a new exercise routine – from the mostly manageable, to the devilishly difficult…

1. City2Surf, Australia

One of the world’s largest annual fun runs, City2Surf’s 80,000 participants track the 14km from Sydney’s city centre to the welcoming waves of Bondi Beach. The staggered starting groups feature novelty costumes, marching brass bands and a “back of the pack” category featuring wheelchairs and pram-pushers.

Don’t be fooled by the shrimp-on-the-barbie branding: This ‘fun’ run is still a serious undertaking, and you will need to train in order to run the whole way. You’ll be rubbing shoulders with elite athletes, as well as blokes in gorilla suits.

2. The Kauai Half Marathon, Hawaii

Marathons have a reputation for being, well, a bit tricky, but a half-marathon is a realistic goal for most people after a bit of training.

The Great Wall Half Marathon sees you running atop one of the world’s most famous monuments but, given the obscene gradients, is for experienced runners only. Alternatively, head to the Athens for views of the Acropolis, and a race in the marathon’s historic home.

Our pick though goes to the Kauai Half Marathon, in the volcanic dreamscape of Hawaii. Beaches, rain forests and verdant hillsides – this race will treat your social media extremely kindly.

3. Tour de Mon, Wales

You’ve heard of the Tour de France, the Giro d’Italia, and maybe even the Tour de Yorkshire. But how many know the surprisingly strenuous cycling tour tucked away on the the island of Anglesey, North Wales?

Filled with rolling Welsh valleys and tranquil country lanes, this remote race always takes the scenic route and covers most of the island. Just don’t mistake serene for easy: The toughest course – the 107 mile ‘Mawr’ – includes more than 6,000 feet of climbing and plays havoc with the hamstrings. The two shorter options – at 77 and 46 miles respectively – are substantially more forgiving.

4. The Bosphorus Cross Continental Swim, Turkey

The only swimming race in the world to start and end on different continents, this open water staple tracks the route taken by Lord Byron when he became the first to swim the crossing in 1810.

Straddling the land masses of Europe and Asia, the Bosphorus splits the city of Istanbul in two, and the rules require swimmers to traverse 6.5km in under 90 minutes. The strong Bosphorus currents mean there’s no shame in not finishing – the fate befalls hundreds of competitors every year.

5. The Norseman Triathlon, Norway

Welcome to the business end of endurance exercise. The Norseman triathlon is a test of physical and mental strength, with the suffering begining at 5am with a 4m leap from a ferry into the icy waters of Hardangerfjord, near the Norwegian city of Bergen. A 3.8km swim (wetsuits mandatory), gives way to 180km of mountain cycling so extreme that only the first 160 athletes are allowed to attempt it. Survivors are rewarded with a 42km run, with a home straight that climbs steadily to nearly 2,000m.

The whole course spans 226km and around 17 hours, while finishers receive a pat on the back and a rather fetching black T-shirt. Those outside the top 160 are diverted onto an easier route halfway through and instead receive a white T-shirt.

6. The Marathon des Sables, Morocco

Most of the people Googling the Marathon des Sables are doing so not because they want to take part, but to check that it actually exists. A six-day, 156 mile ‘ultramarathon’ across the Sahara Desert, participants must carry their tents on their backs in temperatures topping 50 degrees centigrade. Desperate runners have been known to saw their toothbrushes in half to save an extra few grams of weight.

Miraculously more than a thousand gluttons for punishment complete this excruciating exercise every year, and former racers include Sir Ranulph Fiennes.

It’s not for the faint of heart – or even the sound of mind – but the Marathon des Sables is the stuff of legend. You’ll dine out off this one for decades.

© Press Association 2018