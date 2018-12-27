From Bake Off to oat milk - these are the best foodie moments of 2018

From Bake Off to oat milk - these are the best foodie moments of 201827th Dec 18 | Lifestyle
This should make you hungry...
As we descend into boxes (and boxes and boxes) of mince pies, boards of cheese and tins of chocolates, here’s a look back at the best hunger-inducing moments of 2018…
When Rahul won the Great British Bake Off
No longer will the lovable self-doubting scientist just bake for people at his local supermarket: The nation has claimed him as their own.
The continued rise of the brilliant chef Clare Smyth
The first female chef in Britain to head up a 3-Michelin star kitchen (while chef patron at Restaurant Gordon Ramsay), Clare now runs her own 2-Michelin star restaurant in London, called Core. This year she was named best female chef at the World’s 50 Best Restaurant awards 2018 and starred as a judge on The Final Table on Netflix. She is wonderfully impressive.
Chef Samin Nosrat brought us Netflix docu-series Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat
Based on her book of the same name, Samin Nosrat visited northern Italy, Japan, Yucatán and California to explore the four core tenets of cooking – it’s beautiful, soothing, belly-rumbling TV.
Nigella’s seminal How To Eat celebrated its 20th anniversary
Yep, it’s been two decades since Nigella’s opus on everything from the perfect roast chicken to Marmite on toast was first published. The re-release is just as picture-free as the original, and is set to define yet another generation’s cooking.
2018 was the year we got addicted to Jessie Ware’s Table Manners podcast
Singer Jessie Ware and her mum, Lennie, host famous types for dinner – it’s a simple premise but works an absolute treat. Start with the Alan Carr episode – you will be cackling out loud on your commute.
Salad cream was not renamed sandwich cream
It was a travesty that caused outrage on Twitter, but was thankfully avoided.
Oat milk took over
It has been the year of baristas eschewing soya and almond milk for the arguably more environmentally-friendly oat milk. We have more than welcomed its nutty flavour in our morning coffee.
Everyone started fermenting everything…
… and attracting all manner of flies and smells to their kitchens. From kombucha to kefir, pickles to sauerkraut, we want good gut health, and we want it now.
