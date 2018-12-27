Consider these holiday swaps to save money on a winter sun escape

There are considerable savings to be made in some popular resorts, according to research from a new Post Office Travel Money report.

January is still the most popular month for families to book their 2019 holidays. With a fresh holiday allocation available, there’s full flexibility to take advantage of deals and discounts available at this time of year.

But why wait until the summer for a well-earned break?

Bridge that painfully grey gap between now and July by booking a winter sun getaway for February half-term.

To help you get “more bang for your buck”, Post Office Travel Money has compared the prices of 12 popular short and long-haul winter sun resorts, rating the cost of drinks, meals, resorts and package holiday deals.

If you want to save money on your next trip, why not try one of these swaps.

If you love Tenerife, try Cyprus





A traditional favourite for winter sun escapes, the Canaries have risen in popularity over the years – and so too have prices. The choice of beaches and hotels is appealing, but for package holiday perfection Cyprus is also a worthy candidate.

The flight time (four hours from London) is slightly less than the journey to Tenerife, and airports are serviced by several low cost flights. Temperatures are fractionally milder but still on the sunny side – expect an average of around 17C (compared with 19C) in February.

According to the Post Office research, resort and package holiday costs are considerably less; expect to save 17% on a seven-day holiday by swapping Tenerife for Paphos.

If you fancy Mauritius, opt for Bali





An Indian Ocean idyll fringed with fine sand and lapped by wildlife-rich waters, island getaway Mauritius is hard to top. But you can get an injection of the exotic for a far reduced price by choosing to holiday on the Indonesian island of Bali.

White beaches are ringed with coral reefs, home to a kaleidoscope of marine life; for sunbathing, Kuta, Nusa Dua and Seminyak are the best spots.

Inland, volcanic peaks of up to 3,000 metres are covered in forest and dotted with temples. So, just like Mauritius, the island is perfect for a wellbeing break.

You can expect to pay about £1,600 per person for a week’s holiday in Grand Baie in Maurtius, according to Post Office Travel Money. The equivalent would cost around £785 in Bali.

Forget Jamaica and go for Cancun, Mexico





Package holidays are the perfect medicine for winter lethargy; going long haul means you’ll have a better chance of securing some sun.

Traditionally, Caribbean islands like Jamaica have been a favourite for vitamin D top-ups at this time of year. But compared with rising stars such as Cancun in Mexico, prices are not so favourable.

Set on the Yucatan Peninsula, Cancun has access to the same warm Caribbean Sea. Admittedly, there is no jerk chicken, rotis or reggae, but Mexico pulses with its own party vibe. The food is also world famous.

With a week’s package deal in Montego Bay costing £1,037 per person compared with £618 in Cancun, there are significant savings to be made.

Ditch Dubai in favour of Orlando





Countries in the Middle East have been working hard to attract winter sun-seekers. Dubai, in particular, has targeted the family market with new theme parks such as Legoland, Motiongate and IMG Worlds of Adventure, which claims to be the world’s largest indoor amusement park.

But old favourite Orlando is not easily beaten. In 2018, Toy Story Land was a highlight opening at Disney’s Hollywood Studios; next year the highly-anticipated Star Wars-themed park will open along with a new Harry Potter roller-coaster.

Even more attractive is the price: Average resort costs in Orlando are more than 50% cheaper than in Dubai (£219.31 compared with £471.80, according to PO Money).

