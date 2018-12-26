6 things you need to know about cooking with wine

One of the cook's perks is a glass of vino, so why not add a splash to the pan, says Sam Wylie-Harris.

Wine pairs beautifully with food, and for some of us, cooking with wine is just as natural as pouring that first glass to celebrate the end of a long, hard week.

And it’s the time of year when you probably have a few leftover bottles from Christmas, like that dusty looking red that might be worth splashing into your beef bourguignon.

Or is it? Can you cook with a wine that’s been uncorked since Boxing Day, or pour a cheap tasting white into a creamy white wine sauce?

Here are some simple guidelines so you know what to add to the pot…

1. Don’t cook with a wine you wouldn’t drink

No matter how tempting, never pour a wine into a stew that you wouldn’t happily glug by the glass. The tainted, bitter taste or faint trace of vinegar will coat the food and wipe out all those delicious flavours.

2. Never cook with cooking sherry or cooking wine

Everyone should have a bottle of sherry on the side, but not the stuff labelled ‘cooking sherry or cooking wine,’ which tastes filthy and is high in salt. A dry fino sherry (always keep it in the fridge) works like a dream in savoury sauces and gravy, while a richer, nutty sherry, such as an oloroso, can transform roasted or braised meats.

3. Rely on sauvignon blanc

The most versatile style of white (and one you can enjoy with the meal, too) is a good quality sauvignon blanc from New Zealand or France – it will give the recipe a fresh, herbal lift. Or a crisp, citrus-edged, easy drinking Italian.

4. With red, try to match the weight of the dish with the weight of the wine

If you’re cooking a hearty casserole, a rustic red from south west France such as a Madiran with its ripe plum, spice and cassis flavours will do the trick. Or lob some Australian shiraz into your chilli con carne.

5. It’s easy to finish off a bottle of port in glazes and sauces

The festive cheese board may be a distant memory, but don’t pass on the port if you still have a bottle of tawny sitting on the side. Because it’s fortified and contains slightly more alcohol, the lush taste of caramel, nuts and dried fruit can be an added bonus in glazes, meaty sauces – especially beef in port sauce.

6. Remember, the alcohol will burn off

When you cook with wine, the alcohol in the liquid starts to evaporate (at three times the rate of water) and the longer something is cooked, the less alcohol remains.

So if you simmer something for about 15 minutes, research suggests 40% of the alcohol remains, while if you cook something for two and a half hours, just 5% will be present. Considering the average bottle of wine is 12-15% abv, the final flourish can be quite forgiving.

