How to make Simon Hulstone's halibut with tomato consommé, salsa verde and fennel

A tour of fennel, fish and tomatoes to tuck into.

This delicate meal combines freshness with the heft of halibut, with chef Simon Hulstone, of Michelin-starred restaurant The Elephant pairing a deeply green salsa verde with seafood and tomatoes.

Fancy enough for dinner parties, and simple enough for a week-night supper, here’s how to do it…

Ingredients:

(Serves 4)

4 x 140g Norwegian Glitne Halibut fillets

8 various coloured heritage tomatoes

1 head of fennel

For the consommé:

1kg overripe plum tomatoes

1 shallot

1 clove of garlic

25ml vodka

25ml balsamic vinegar

100g sugar

25g sea salt

For the salsa verde:

100g parsley

100g tarragon

100g basil

1 shallot

1 clove of garlic

1 lemon, zested

200ml extra virgin olive oil

Fillets of Glitne Halibut with tomato consommé, salsa verde and fennel (Rob Coombe/PA)

Method:

1. Create the consommé the night before you plan to serve the dish. Blend the plum tomatoes, shallot, garlic, sugar, vodka and balsamic vinegar for three minutes (or until totally blended). Pass the juice through a coffee filter and leave overnight.

2. The next day, take your consommé and dispose of the leftover pulp and season the clear juice ready for serving.

3. Cut the eight heritage tomatoes into various wedge sizes and place in a low temperature oven at 40˚C for one hour.

4. Slice the fennel into quarters, and blanch until soft.

5. Take the halibut and place a non-stick pan. Roast the fish skin side down, add the fennel and continue to cook until golden brown. Turn the halibut to ensure it cooks through.

6. For the salsa verde, finely chop the clove of garlic and add the shallot and lemon zest. Then chop the parsley, tarragon and basil together, add to the mixture, finally adding olive oil and seasoning.

7. To serve, place the tomatoes onto the middle of the plate and garnish with fresh basil. Then place the halibut on top of the tomatoes and sprinkle on the rest of the fennel. Finish by pouring the consommé and salsa verde oil over the fish, and serve immediately.

Chef Simon Hulstone has teamed up with Seafood From Norway to demystify cooking sustainable Norwegian cod, haddock and halibut at home. Visit seafoodfromnorway.co.uk.

