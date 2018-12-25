This is how the A-listers are celebrating Christmas Day

From royals and pop singers to fashionistas and footie stars, everyone's getting in on the festive fun.

It’s the one day of the year when we all press pause to relax with family and spend time with friends.

Even celebrities revel in the holiday season, and some of them have taken the time to share messages of goodwill with their fans.

Whether it’s a peek at pressies stacked under their very decadent Christmas trees or a touching family portrait of their nearest and dearest, these A-listers want to make sure we all join in their fun.

So while you’re tucking into turkey or listening to the Queen’s speech, this is what celebs are getting up to…

Straight from the horse’s mouth



Santa Baby star Mariah is always dreaming of a white Christmas. Here she is about to jump on a sleigh ride.

Family fortunes

The Beckhams have a family bond stronger than superglue. Christmas must be a riot in their house.

Angel delights

Never shy of a camera, the Kardashian clan have taken the opportunity to pose for a festive family portrait.

Santa’s striker

In between visiting sick children in hospital, footie star Ronaldo is spending time with his girlfriend, Georgina, and his four children.

Christmas goals

Not to be outdone, fellow football player Messi also proves he’s a family man off-pitch.

Royal displays

At their annual visit to church at Sandringham, our favourite four royals were in good festive spirits.

Gifts galore

Santa’s clearly been doing the rounds at Elton John’s house. Just look at that stocking stash!

Classy bird

Typically tongue in cheek, Lily Allen reminds us you can’t always take Christmas too seriously.

© Press Association 2018