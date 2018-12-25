Ask a counsellor: 'I love my husband and children but am so overwhelmed and exhausted'

25th Dec 18 | Lifestyle

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine offers guidance to a woman who's started fantasising about running away from hectic daily demands...

Exhausted Mother with Newborn and Children. Tired Cartoon Woman and Romping Kids. Motherhood Concept. Vector illustration

The problem…

“I have five children, including two step-children from my husband’s previous marriage. Life has become one long, exhausting slog, as he has to work long hours because money is always tight, and I hold down a part-time job a well as looking after the children.

“We’re both miserable all the time, rarely talk and almost never go out. Christmas is particularly stressful because we need to find extra money for presents, as well as extra time for the children during the holidays.

View this post on Instagram

A little mid-week motivation 👆to all you lovely mums out there. 💗Not least our wonderful Nourish Team who are writing, filming and recording content for the Nourish app this week. 🙌🏻🙏💗 . . Super exciting seeing it all coming together! 🙌🏻🙌🏻 . . Check out our stories for some sneaky peaks! 👀 . . ________________________ #thenourishapp #techstartup #socialenterprise #nourishyourmind #lovingkindness #maternalwellbeing #changemakers #selfcarerevolution #selfcaresquad #selflove #selfcarematters #selfcareisntselfish #selfcareishealthcare #selfcarerevolution #maternalmentalhealth #maternalmentalhealthmatters #motherhood #wereinittogether #mumssupportingmums #womanpower #mumsformums

A post shared by The Nourish App (@nourish_yourmind) on

“Last year, I nearly had a meltdown and I’m worried something similar might happen again. Additionally, a new man has started working at my company who is friendly, attentive and clearly interested in me. What’s worried me even more than the threat of a meltdown is that I have found myself thinking about running away to be with him.

“I love my children and my husband, so how can I think like this?”

Fiona says…

“Probably because you are exhausted, your marriage is in a rut and you are unhappy. This other man offers an escape (either real or imagined) from all of this.

“Running away would certainly give you a temporary reprieve but, as you probably already suspect, the problems of being responsible for five children are not going away anytime soon.

“Big families are always tough and, if you are honest with yourself, this was always going to be the case. The good news, though, is that you love your husband and your children. This should give you the strength to find a way to breathe new life back into your marriage.

“Your husband probably feels equally trapped by the long hours he must work, so please talk with him soon and find a way to spend more time together. This doesn’t need money, it needs a commitment to change.

“It could be something as simple as going for a walk together regularly, or turning off the TV once or twice a week in order to share a hobby or board game, perhaps with the children too. Make sure the children help you by doing chores of which they’re capable – every little will help.

“If you find yourself building up a head of steam and need support, contact Family Lives (familylives.org.uk), where you can talk to a counsellor who will help . There’s a really good article on their homepage at the moment about coping with Christmas on a budget that’s well worth you reading too.”

:: If you have a problem you need help with, email Fiona by writing to help@askfiona.net for advice. All letters are treated in complete confidence and, to protect this privacy, Fiona is unable to pass on your messages to other readers. Fiona regrets that she cannot enter into personal correspondence.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Missed the Christmas dash? Gift ideas you can buy at a click of a button after the shops have shut

What to buy a fickle fashionista for Christmas? These trendy gifts are all £35 or under
What to buy a fickle fashionista for Christmas? These trendy gifts are all £35 or under

From Jamie Oliver to Prue Leith - these are the Christmas traditions of real chefs and foodies
From Jamie Oliver to Prue Leith - these are the Christmas traditions of real chefs and foodies

Una Healy reveals new partner following split from Ben Foden

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Chris Evans hosts his final Radio 2 show in his pyjamas

Chris Evans hosts his final Radio 2 show in his pyjamas
7 of the most head-scratching crimes of fashion committed in 2018

7 of the most head-scratching crimes of fashion committed in 2018
Christmas Day fashion debate: Should you dress up or wear PJs all day?

Christmas Day fashion debate: Should you dress up or wear PJs all day?
Feeling stressed about hosting Christmas? 8 tips for a relaxed day

Feeling stressed about hosting Christmas? 8 tips for a relaxed day
Feeling stressed about hosting Christmas? 8 tips for a relaxed day

Missed the Christmas dash? Gift ideas you can buy at a click of a button after the shops have shut