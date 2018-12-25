Ask a counsellor: 'I love my husband and children but am so overwhelmed and exhausted'

The problem…

“I have five children, including two step-children from my husband’s previous marriage. Life has become one long, exhausting slog, as he has to work long hours because money is always tight, and I hold down a part-time job a well as looking after the children.

“We’re both miserable all the time, rarely talk and almost never go out. Christmas is particularly stressful because we need to find extra money for presents, as well as extra time for the children during the holidays.

“Last year, I nearly had a meltdown and I’m worried something similar might happen again. Additionally, a new man has started working at my company who is friendly, attentive and clearly interested in me. What’s worried me even more than the threat of a meltdown is that I have found myself thinking about running away to be with him.

“I love my children and my husband, so how can I think like this?”

Fiona says…

“Probably because you are exhausted, your marriage is in a rut and you are unhappy. This other man offers an escape (either real or imagined) from all of this.

“Running away would certainly give you a temporary reprieve but, as you probably already suspect, the problems of being responsible for five children are not going away anytime soon.

“Big families are always tough and, if you are honest with yourself, this was always going to be the case. The good news, though, is that you love your husband and your children. This should give you the strength to find a way to breathe new life back into your marriage.

“Your husband probably feels equally trapped by the long hours he must work, so please talk with him soon and find a way to spend more time together. This doesn’t need money, it needs a commitment to change.

“It could be something as simple as going for a walk together regularly, or turning off the TV once or twice a week in order to share a hobby or board game, perhaps with the children too. Make sure the children help you by doing chores of which they’re capable – every little will help.

“If you find yourself building up a head of steam and need support, contact Family Lives (familylives.org.uk), where you can talk to a counsellor who will help . There’s a really good article on their homepage at the moment about coping with Christmas on a budget that’s well worth you reading too.”

