Missed the Christmas dash? Gift ideas you can buy at a click of a button after the shops have shut

The shops are closed but you still need to buy presents? Here's how to purchase your Christmas gifts at the last, last minute.

‘Twas the night before Christmas, and all through the land, families were panicking because they had failed to do their Christmas shopping in time.

Most of us have been there at some point – we’ve had a busy December at work, Auntie Mildred has proven particularly tricky to buy for, or (most likely) we’ve been a bit useless. But there’s no cause for concern: The age of email has brought with it a wide array of gifts which can be digitally sourced and sent within seconds.

Come Christmas morn, the disorganised gift-giver should give thanks to the internet. It can salvage your festivities with a couple of clicks and a credit card.

1. Give to charity

Give the gift of generosity this Christmas with a charitable sponsorship, and soothe the consciences of giver and givee in the midst of their festive excess. Cover the cost of a goat for a poor family in Afghanistan, adopt an endangered elephant, or sponsor mosquito netting in malarial Uganda – all on behalf of a loved one.

It won’t overtly benefit your relative, but on one level, charitable sponsorships are surefire wins. Last year’s floral shirt lies unloved in the closet, and granny’s china ornaments get tackier every time, but helping the needy offers a guarantee that your gift will be not only used, but appreciated.

2. Subscription services

A gift that really will last all year, streaming services are your one-click substitute for books, CDs and films. If your local DVD retailer has shut up shop, sub in Amazon Prime or Netflix, and if you just missed last call at Waterstones try an audiobook service like Audible.

We don’t know whether Spotify deliberately make their adverts more annoying to encourage people to go premium, or if that’s just how adverts are these days, but either way for music lovers it’s an open goal. You failed to find the original 1970 pressing of Led Zeppelin III that cousin Johnny was so hoping for; try gifting him modernity instead.

3. IOUs

IOUs get a bad name. “It’s in the post” is a seasonal staple, usually accompanied by an A4 printout of the offending item and a mumbled excuse about poor service.

The whole purpose of this list is to avoid this problem, but for those determined to give material presents, there is a simple solution: Sign them up to something that will deliver specific things, but only at a later date.

The London Sock Company is a classic of the genre – enrolling a loved one entitles them to effortlessly fashionable socks delivered monthly to their door. Many drinks companies do the same, conveying a regular supply of craft ales and ciders for a pre-paid period.

These holiday hacks give you the best of both worlds – instant ordering and real gifts.

4. Tickets to a show

The catch-all of late Christmas presents, this one balances the upside of flexibility with the downside of price. You can choose between rock concerts, football matches or seats at the theatre, all delivered into the inbox at a moment’s notice.

Just be prepared to shell out. For full-on Christmas magic, the upper-upper-circle will not suffice, and you’re going to have to purchase a ticket for yourself as well.

And whatever you do, don’t opt for an event that’s more for you than them. You might consider the Metallica reunion tour an ideal evening out, but, frankly, this isn’t about you.

5. Gift vouchers

A long-standing get out of jail free card for the organisationally challenged, most major retailers offer vouchers that can be ‘gift wrapped’ via email. You should aim for a store that fits your intended’s interests, but truly useless buyers can always hedge on Asos or Amazon.

Gift vouchers do emit the faint whiff of last resort, so just make sure you know your audience. Someone expecting a sparkling pair of earrings might not be impressed with a DIY store gift card.

Also check the T&Cs – some expiry dates are draconian in the extreme.

