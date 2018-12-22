8 things you can make early for Christmas and freeze

So you don't end up in a total food flap on the big day...

Christmas is the biggest food event of the year, hands down, but it can be hugely stressful, what with family turning up, friends to entertain and a turkey to deal with.

Some foodie bits can be prepared ahead though – just thank your freezer…

1. Rudolph pancakes

If you’re more inclined towards a proper breakfast on December 25 than a handful of chocolate coins and a few glasses of Buck’s fizz, pancakes freeze brilliantly. Make them look more christmassy with simple decoration – or make mini ones to serve with smoked salmon as blinis.

2. Gingerbread

Whether made to eat with coffee, or hang on the tree, gingerbread Christmas biscuits keep for a long time and still taste delicious. Plus, the dough can be frozen and shaped in advance, so if a load of relatives turn up hungry, all you have to do is pop them in the oven.

3. Christmas chutney

Cheese and crackers are mandatory at Christmas, which means one thing: Chutney. The homemade stuff preserves well in the freezer.

4. Roast potatoes

Par boil your roasties several days in advance, then freeze. It’ll save you time and leave your hob free for on-the-day essentials, like gravy. You can stick the potatoes straight in the oven from frozen – no need to defrost.

5. The same goes for roast veggies

Carrots, parsnips – any root vegetable really – can be par boiled, frozen and saved for later.



6. Yorkshire puddings



They can be a total faff, and if everyone is flagging on Christmas Day and in need of lunch, they’re not the most fun to whip up from scratch – so get them done beforehand and freeze until needed.



7. Mince pies (and other festive pies)

Mince pies, as well as fruit, meat, nut, sweet potato, and pumpkin pies are all okay to be frozen, unless they’ve got meringue on top.

8. Bolognese sauce

Last but not least, bolognese sauce – as well as tomato sauce – can be cooked and frozen. Perfect for making pasta or lasagne for a traditional Italian Christmas dinner.

