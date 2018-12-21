This is why we regress to childhood when we go home for Christmas - and 7 ways to deal with it

Turn back into a moody teenager at this time of year? Here's what psychologists make of it...

It’s not long since you arrived at your parent’s house on Christmas Day, and already your big brother’s teasing you and your mum’s criticised your appearance. So naturally, you stomp off to your old bedroom and slam the door – even though you’re now a fully-grown adult.

Similar scenarios are played out in many homes at Christmas, as families meet up and adult children regress to their childhood selves. But why does it happen?

The term ‘regression’ was coined by the ‘father of psychoanalysis’, Sigmund Freud, who believed it was a defence mechanism to help protect us from uncomfortable emotions. As family gatherings can be stressful and evoke bad, as well as good, memories, it may be that we regress because it helps us feel safer – and possibly because we miss the simplicity and innocence associated with childhood too.

Psychologists also think regressing to childhood at Christmas is a way of re-establishing the family dynamic as we all interact.

Psychologist Sue Firth explains that families behave according to a ‘psychological contract’, which is linked to getting parental approval. “When we were kids, we used to do as we were told very largely, and that included following a set of unwritten rules about what it meant to live at home,” she says.

“Basic good behaviour is to be good/behave/get approval from our parents. When we walk back into that environment, we revert to doing the same things – approval and the drive for it is very strong. Disapproval is somewhat painful, so we avoid it. This results in behaviour that doesn’t feel typical of us as grown adults. It’s a bit stressful!”

So while you may have grown up and behave differently most of the time, when you get together with your parents and siblings in the old family home at Christmas, it’s often natural to snap back into your well-rehearsed childhood role. It’s also normal for parents to regress to being ‘parental’ when adult kids come home, but it’s important for them to step out of that well-practised role too.

In addition to slipping into old family roles, certain stimuli in the family home can trigger memories that spark regressive behaviour. This might include eating Christmas dinner around your childhood dining table, or sleeping in your childhood bed. Such experiences have the potential to catapult you back through time to a place where you felt more vulnerable.

Plus, there’s the aroma of the family home. Research has found that smell can be a powerful trigger for memories, and scent-evoked nostalgia can herald positive self-esteem, optimism, social connectedness and even meaning in life. So, regression can also be a good thing – as long as it’s kept in check (most of the time, it’s just a bit exhausting for everyone!).

Here are seven tips to keep your – or your parents’ – regressive behaviour under control this Christmas…

1. Resist criticising

Parents and older siblings need to resist the temptation to correct, criticise, or give advice unless it’s asked for. Bite your tongue!

2. Don’t treat adults like kids

Parents shouldn’t treat their grown-up children as children, and should actively try to have a more adult-adult relationship with them. Similarly, adult children should treat their parents with respect, even if they are still treating them like kids. Firth says: “It’s normal to regress when you go home, but I would gently urge people to recognise you can love your parents without becoming them. We don’t have to like everything they want us to do – stick to simple, uncomplicated subjects, and try very hard not to score points.”

Sibling rivalries and bickering can come flooding back (Thinkstock/PA)

3. Don’t bicker

Don’t let yourself regress to bickering, arguing, or responding harshly to put-downs or criticism.

4. Use humour if necessary

If there are any flashpoints, use humour to diffuse things, or just say: “Let’s not, it’s Christmas.” But you may need to say it a few times, as your brother/sister or whoever’s picking the fight will be expecting you to react just as you did as a child.

5. Go for a walk

Rather than storming off to your old room when your family gets too much for you, go for a walk so you can get a break from them.

6. Try mindfulness

As well as reducing anxiety and stress, mindfulness-based practices like meditation and mindful breathing can help you focus on the present moment, instead of getting stuck in the past. Mindfulness experts also believe sustained breathing sparks a relaxation response – which could come in handy if your mum’s still criticising you.

7. Don’t give yourself a hard time

Don’t beat yourself up if you feel like you’re turning into your moody teenage self at Christmas. Just pause, take a deep breath, and think about how great the food is, rather than how annoying your brother is.

