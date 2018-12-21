Having haggis at New Year? Not without neeps and tatties - here's how to grow your own turnips

Hannah Stephenson offers a guide to growing your own crop of this seasonal root veg.

As you ring in the New Year, or even wait for Burns night in January, haggis may be on the menu along with the traditional ‘neeps and tatties’ (turnips and potatoes) – and fresh turnips are essential for this fare at the end of the festive season.

Fresh turnips are delicious with haggis (Thinkstock/PA)

If you’re planning your allotment crops, vegetable plots or even just a large pot to grow your own in, consider giving some space to turnips, which are easy to grow and which you can leave in the ground through the winter until you need them.

They prefer cool, moist conditions, so are ideally suited to cultivating in the winter, but the maincrop varieties which you’ll be eating in the New Year are sown in mid-summer.

On the allotment

Turnips are brassicas, the group with includes includes all cabbages, cauliflowers, kale, Brussels sprouts and broccoli, as well as swede, turnips, radish and winter salad crops, such as rocket and the oriental mustards.

If you have an allotment or designated vegetable patch, use crop rotation and grow turnips after legumes such as broad beans, peas or French beans. The turnips will absorb the nitrogen the previous crops have left in the soil.

Prepare the soil



Prepare your soil (Thinkstock/PA)

Add a surface mulch of well-rotted compost to the soil before planting.

For early varieties, soil should ideally be prepared in autumn before planting. You can test how acidic your soil is by using a soil testing kit from a garden centre. If it is pH6 or below, then a dressing of lime a week or two before planting will help raise the pH.

Sow early varieties including ‘Milan Purple Top’ under cloches, ideally in their final growing places in February, sowing thinly and spacing between rows 23-30cm (9-12in) apart.

After preparing the soil, firm it down before you plant them, because as they grow they will become top heavy and can loosen if they’re not well secured

Give maincrop types more space



Give seedlings plenty of space (Thinkstock/PA)

Maincrop varieties, which can be harvested from mid-October, will need more space to develop a deeper root, and should be sown between July and August.

They need a firm, non-acid soil with reasonable drainage in a sunny spot. Rows should be sown very thinly about 30cm apart and thinned out as soon as the seedlings are large enough to handle.

Weed and water

Keep weeds at bay by hoeing regularly around the plants. You should also water them regularly during dry, hot summers to keep the roots sweet and juicy. Don’t let the soil dry out because the turnips will become woody and tough and may develop split skins.

They should be ready for lifting in October, when they are large enough to use – about the size of a golf ball – although in most areas you can leave them in the ground and lift as required.

Good maincrop varieties include ‘Manchester Market’, ‘Golden Ball’ and ‘Champion Green Top Yellow’.

Crop hazards

The main problem with turnips is clubroot and cabbage root fly, where white larvae around 5cm (2in) long feed on roots just below the soil surface, stunting growth and causing plants to wilt and die.

To prevent cabbage root fly invading, grow the turnips at seedling stage under insect mesh or horticultural fleece.

© Press Association 2018