Gatwick Airport: What you need to know about flight delays - whether drones are involved or not

Two small drones have shut down the whole of Gatwick Airport. This is what to do when the planes stop flying.

Whether you’re going away for Christmas or coming home for it, flight delays rank up there with queue jumpers and running out of loo roll as one of the most frustrating things on the planet.

Such is the prevailing feeling at Gatwick Airport today, which has been in lock-down since around 9pm on Wednesday evening, after two automated drones were spotted hovering over the airfield, in an apparently deliberate attempt to halt flights.

110,000 passengers had been expected to pass through the airport today, and almost all of them are expected to suffer disruption. Though not on this scale, flight delays of some sort are a regular occurrence. Here’s what you need to know.

Compensation

The first word on the lips of many a disgruntled passenger, unfortunately we have some bad news. Financial compensation for flight delays is voided if the airline can cite ‘extraordinary circumstances’, such as political instability, security concerns, or severe weather conditions.

If a pilot sleeps through their alarm then you’re in for a windfall, but an unknown assailant illegally impeding aircraft with flying robots is not guaranteed to qualify.

A 20 minute wait will get you nothing whoever’s fault it is, but longer postponements entitle you to at least some airline-funded maintenance regardless of the reason. According to Which? under EU Regulation 261/2004, a delay of two hours or more entitles you to two free phone calls, appropriate food and drink, and free accommodation and hotel transfers should it necessitate an overnight stay.

A five hour delay comes with a ticket on a parallel flight, or a refund should you choose not to fly.

Communication

Flight disruption is a nightmare for airport employees too, and it’s never the fault of the person you’ll be talking to, so try to stay calm and always be polite.

In total shutdowns, when conventional channels like complaints desks will be overrun by haughty holiday-makers, social media is often the most effective tool for getting answers.

Whatever your means of communication, with literally thousands of people seeking answers, you should be realistic and take responsibility for knowing your rights yourself.

Connection catastrophes

Among the thousands of irate passengers crammed into Gatwick’s waiting rooms, one group’s misfortune stands alone. Passengers with connecting flights will be entitled to the same compensations as everyone else for their initial journey, but if their second flight is booked with a different company then it’s often the case that their further entitlements will be zero.

The current situation is a textbook example of why booking all your flights with the same operator – even if a little pricier – may pay dividends in certain circumstances. All those with mixed itineraries now face the decision of whether or not to fly, knowing that there may be no plane waiting for them at the other end.

Hope for the best, prepare for the worst

This may not be much use for those who should be in Barbuda right now, but delays of some sort are common enough that they’re worth planning for.

Check your flight date and with it the weather forecast, particularly if your destination is in monsoon or hurricane season. If there is any chance of an overnight airport stay then pack warm clothes – airport temperatures drop overnight, be it air con or just weather – and keep your toothbrush in your hand luggage.

For the modern traveller an easily accessible phone charger of some sort is a must – even better, bring a chargeable battery pack – and you should be well-stocked for books and food. You won’t need these precautions most of the time, but they’ll pay off when you do.

