Last-minute gifts: 13 fabulous festive treats for the home

It's not too late to bring some wonder, joy and excitement home for Christmas. Sam Wylie-Harris rounds up the best last-minute buys.

You’ve made a list, you’ve checked it twice – but oops, somehow that special someone who wanted something fun and decorative to style up their space has been overlooked.

Or, just when you thought you were winning and about to wind down and embrace the festivities to the full, you realise that somewhere in the bustle between December 25 and New Year, you’re going to need another last-minute, left-it-to-the-last-possible-moment pressie.

Well don’t worry, there’s a treasure trove of gorgeous goodies – that’ll all delight homebodies and decor fans – still waiting to be snapped up…

1. John Lewis Stay Wild Tiger Print Mug – Green/Gold, £6, John Lewis

Arabica coffee, specialist tea or soothing hot chocolate will be much more of a tasting adventure in this lively mug.

2. Gimmiz Cinema Light Box, reduced to £9 from £10, Wilko stores

With 85 letters, numbers and symbols, there’ll be no excuse not to message you to say a big hearty, ‘Thanks!’

3. Eucalyptus in Vase, £12.99, TK Maxx stores

Cacti and succulents may be very hipster, but we like the ethereal feel of this chic but subtle faux greenery, with a hint of sparkle.

4. &K Dotted Storage Jar – Blue/Gold, £17, Amara

Too glam for biscuits, with gold baubles galore, this statement jar is made for bling.

5. Set of 4 Christmas Slogan Side Plates, £19.50, Marks & Spencer

Christmas cake, mince pies and pud will taste all the more scrumptious when they’re presented on these fun festive plates.

6. Embossed Decanter, £20, Set of 4 Embossed Short Tumbler Glasses, £14, Hexagon Tray, £25, Next

‘Tis the season for port, Madeira and sherry… perhaps a snifter of cognac, or a fine claret. Cheers!

7. Brushed Cotton Stars Duvet Set Cover and Pillowcase Set, from £25, Tartan Check Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set, from £25, Natural Animal Faux Fur Throw, from £60, rest of items from a selection, Next

Mixy matchy… A bed dressed with a flash of tartan, mixed in with stars and a cosy faux fur throw, makes for a classy clash.

8. Noir Collection Candle, Diffuser and Eau de Toilette (30ml), from £30 each, The White Company

Lift the mood and scent-surround the home in style with the woody, sensual notes of sandalwood, amber and mandarin.

9. Leopard Vase – Wall Mounted, £30.95, and Standing Tall, £52, Audenza

Torn between the two? So are we, and nothing says Christmas like a bit of self gifting… One for you, one for me.

10. MW by Matthew Williamson – Purple ‘Gaia’ Pendant Light, £95, Debenhams

Drop dead gorgeous, all you have to do is dim the lights for a flattering violet glow and just the right level of opulence.

11. GPO Bermuda Turntable – Red and White, £169.99, Argos

A vinyl bestseller, put a spin on their Christmas favourites with this retro-style portable turntable with built-in stereo speakers.

12. Diptyque Legende du Nord Scented Candle Set, 3 x 190g, £155, Liberty London

Gorgeously decadent, Diptique’s scented candles are always beautifully presented, and this exotic trio will leave a trail of pine trees, tonka bean studded with almond, and lavender infused with vanilla.

13. Smeg 4-Slice 2-Slot Toaster – Pastel Green, £159.95, John Lewis

A top-notch toaster always goes down a treat, especially when it’s as sought after as this retro Fifties-style model, showcasing Italian styling at its best.

