Dancing On Ice returns: These are the physical and mental health benefits of taking up ice skating

It's hard work, for sure, but as the celebs take to the rink, here's why you should too, says Jenny Stallard.

Holly’s swapped her jungle boots for ball gowns and the glitter’s been swept from the dance floor, which can only mean one thing: It’s almost time for Dancing On Ice to return to our screens.

Celebs including TOWIE’s Gemma Collins and Frenchie from Grease AKA Didi Conn are all signed, while elsewhere, Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness has also been trying his hand (or should that be foot?) at figure skating.

If you’re tempted to don some blades, there are plenty of reasons why you should…

It’s great for improving your balance

Sure, you’re going to spend a lot of time on your bottom when you learn to ice skate, but even standing up again means using your abs. Yep, ice skating requires a heck of a lot of balance.

And, as you get better, you’ll feel those stomach muscles firming up, without going anywhere near a gym or a plank. What better way to get rid of the mince pie bloat?

It’s mindful

Concentration and focus are key parts of mindfulness, and ice skating demands them in bucket loads. Even if you’re not preparing for a jump or mid-air splits, learning to skate still needs your full attention. Smart phones go away in a locker, there’s nothing around to distract you. Getting in the zone is easy when it’s just you and the ice.

It can help you lose weight

If you’re looking for a way to shed some pounds without having to join a fancy gym or splash out on loads of expensive Lycra, this could be just what you’re looking for.

Working every muscle in the body is quite a challenge, but you’ll get that from ice skating. Yep, it’ll hurt at first, but then you’ll find thigh and arm muscles you didn’t know were there – calves of steel can be yours.

There will be toning (and laughter) involved

Ice skating is going to tone, tone, tone. Balancing, pushing yourself forward on skates, mastering turns and lifts, lifting one leg in an arabesque – it’s like a weights or TRX suspension workout, all on a very slippery surface. Cue giggles, to add to the wellbeing mix.

The fresh air will give you a boost

You know that feeling you get when you go for a bracing country winter walk? Well, that’s what you get each time you take to the ice.

Even if it’s indoors, the breeze as you float or totter along can be more refreshing than a pint of water. Fresh air can help improve blood pressure and heart rate, too.

It’ll challenge your comfort zone

A new gym class can push your limits, but if you really want to challenge your mind and body at the same time, this is a great way to do it.

If you go beyond a Saturday skate and join a class or club, you’ll likely find yourself having to be braver than you expected, trusting a partner and using your body in ways it might never have moved before.

You get to dress up

Unlike a regular exercise class, ice skating calls for some serious bling. Even if you don’t want to don sequins, you can always add a snazzy neon legwarmer to the proceedings.

