Fizzing fun: 7 champagnes to crown your New Year's Eve celebrations

Go for grown-up sparkle on the biggest night of the year, says Sam Wylie-Harris.

Fireworks, the sound of corks popping and an effervescent mist – champagne the ultimate party tipple and who doesn’t love to flirt with French fizz?

There’s that delightful little tickle on the nose as those ice-cold bubbles glide gracefully down, not to mention the wonderful sense of joie de vivre as the stream of liquid gold sparks our taste buds with its vivid freshness.

So if you’re a fizz-fanatic and hosting a swish soiree this New Year’s Eve, here’s our edit of the best corks to pop as we count down to 2019…

1. Champagne Comte de Senneval Millésime Brut 2013, France (£16.99, Lidl stores)

(Lidl/PA)

Cited as a very promising vintage, we’re thrilled that Lidl are giving us first dibs on their new release, which is ready to drink now – but, being a young gun in the world of vintage champers, will also improve with age. Why wait, though, when you can revel in the generous smattering of bready notes with bright, juicy citrusy fruit, lovely creamy mouse and fresh, vivacious finish as you toast in the new year.

2. Tesco Finest Premier Cru Champagne, France (£19, Tesco)

(Tesco/PA)

There’s no doubting this rich, complex, full-bodied style is the jewel in the crown for Tesco. With an IWC (International Wine Challenge) Gold medal under its belt, among other accolades, you can happily expect to find the finesse, purity of flavour, brioche and honeycomb nuances, crisp acidity and all-round gorgeousness you’d usually associate with a top-notch label.

3. Champagne Castelnau Reserve Brut NV, France (£28, The Wine Society)

(Castelnau/PA)

A champagne for those-in-the-know, the name Castelnau may not be the most familiar but in champagne circles, it has an excellent reputation for quality – enhanced by an award-winning cellar master. With plenty of complexity from extended ageing, floral aromas, toast and spicy overtones dominate, with rounded peach and wonderful freshness on the finish.

4. Champagne Devaux D de Devaux la Cuvée, France (currently reduced to £31.99 from £36.99, Simply Wines)

(Devaux/PA)

A bit of a show-stopper and a fine way to dial up the countdown, this boutique champagne house presents us with a beautifully dressed bottle that’s one to bag if you like an emphasis on minerality. Expect crisp, citrusy character with some orange zest, spice, toasty fruit and bright acidity on the super fresh finish.

5. Pommery POP NV Champagne Brut, France (£34, Tesco)

(Pommery/PA

Eye-catching and showy, Pommery are ushering in some extra theatre to the popping of corks, with their fun POP label making the transition from 20cl mini bottles to standard 75cl. Gifting us the same ‘freshness, vivacity and delicacy’ Pommery is known for, this playful fizz shouts ‘party time!’

6. Champagne Ayala Le Blanc de Blancs 2012, France (£52.50, Champagne Direct)

(Ayala/PA)

A shiny new release, this blanc de blancs is made from 100% chardonnay (often described as the most feminine fizz around), and it’s fascinating how something so bright and luminous can disappear so quickly – and leave you completely in the dark as to why it tasted so good. Beautifully balanced and elegant, with bready blossom, white fruits and a chalky minerality that reflects the superb vintage.

7. Sainsbury’s Blanc De Noirs Champagne Magnum, France (£38 for 150cl, Sainsbury’s)

(Sainsbury’s/PA)

Big is beautiful, especially when it’s a blend of pinot noir and pinot meunier (blanc de noirs), which hints at a little bit of magic as there’ll be more body and fruitiness to the champagne, compared with a classic blend of pinot noir, chardonnay and pinot meunier. With pastry and biscuity notes, not only does this own-label champers taste expensive, but the nutty, fruity richness and giant of a finish make you want to reach for the party-blowers and kiss the stars.

