How to make Caroline Eden's bedtime pudding with tahini cream

“During hot summer nights, Kastamonu [Turkey] collectively gorges on ice cream, but during the winter, locals switch to seasonal kabak tatlısı, candied pumpkin with walnuts – a warming, comforting bedtime treat,” explains Caroline Eden, author of the Black Sea cookbook.

“This recipe requires the pumpkin to sit overnight, so is ideal if you’re making a pudding ahead.”

Ingredients:

(Serves 4)

1kg pumpkin, peeled, deseeded and cut into matchbox-sized rectangles (butternut squash can be used as an alternative)

250g caster sugar

Juice of 1 lemon

1tbsp tahini

4tbsp Turkish kaymak, crème fraîche or clotted cream

225g walnuts, toasted and roughly crushed, to serve

Bedtime pudding with tahini cream (Ola O. Smit/PA)

Method:

1. Spread the pumpkin out evenly in a high-sided roasting dish. Pour over the sugar, toss the pumpkin to coat it evenly, then add the lemon juice and toss again. Cover the dish with a tea towel and let it rest overnight.

2. The following day, the sugar should have dissolved and the pumpkin should have released its juices, leaving a good amount of liquid in the tray. Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/gas mark 4, uncover the tray and toss the pumpkin thoroughly in the liquid so it is evenly coated.

3. Bake for one hour, regularly spooning over the juices so the pieces are evenly candied. Remove from the oven and allow to cool, then, using a slotted spoon, remove the pumpkin and spread it out on a plate, allowing it to cool completely before placing in a large serving bowl.

4. In a separate bowl, stir the tahini through the cream. Serve the candied pumpkin in bowls and top with spoonfuls of the tahini cream, with crushed walnuts scattered on top.

Black Sea by Caroline Eden, photography Ola O. Smit, is published by Quadrille, priced £25. Available now.

© Press Association 2018