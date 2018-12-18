Emily Blunt says having children can affect your confidence: Is she right?

Experts tell Jenny Stallard how your self esteem can change when you become a mum - and how you can tackle it.

She’s hitting screens around the world playing one very confident lady – Emily Blunt has taken on the iconic role of Mary Poppins, and is wowing critics and audiences.

But she’s confessed that while her star is riding high, she has suffered from confidence issues.

Talking of the stunt where Mary Poppins floats down to London using her umbrella as a parachute, Blunt says: “I was so worried I was going to fall. I was worried the wire would break and I would be that person, like, ‘Can you believe how Emily Blunt died?’ I really thought about it for a second. I was like, ‘This could be how I go’.”

Recalling stunts in other films before she became a mum, Blunt added: “I didn’t have children then when I did Edge Of Tomorrow.

“So I was just more gung-ho, and I think when you have children you lose your confidence. I remember my mum always saying that to me and it’s so true.”

Emily Blunt and Tom Cruise attend the world premiere of Edge Of Tomorrow at the Imax cinema in London (Ian West/PA)

Sue Atkins, The Parenting Coach, says it’s perfectly understandable: “Confidence can take a dive, particularly when things don’t go as planned. We like to be in control of our lives and sometimes the birth – although we write birth plans – doesn’t always go as streamlined or as well as you hope.”

Confidence coach, Lisa Phillips, at Amazing Coaching agrees: “Becoming a mum is a huge change for a woman’s identity. If, as a woman, you got your confidence from your career, when you stop working, this can lead to you feeling a lack of confidence.

“In addition, many new mums may feel they are inexperienced in motherhood, which again can lead them to feeling inadequate and it can impact their self-esteem. They go from being someone who perhaps felt they had control of their life, into a whole new experience dealing with things they have little experience in. Comparing themselves to other mums can also impact self-confidence.”

The physical challenges

(Thinkstock/PA)

Physical things – like Blunt with her flying in Mary Poppins Returns – can definitely seem like a bigger challenge.

“You see the world as more dangerous, and for heights it can be [having a sense of] ‘in case I fall and die and the child has no one’,” Atkins says.

“After having a child, women often become less brave due to a shift in priorities. They may want to make their life ‘less risky’ as they are responsible now for a child, not just themselves,” adds Phillips.

Making sense of the feelings

“Always remember, you are trying your best instead of being critical of yourself. This will help your confidence stay intact,” says Phillips. “Don’t compare yourself to other people and remind yourself, if you’re a first time mum, that you’re learning something new, so you will always make mistakes. For other mums, remember that you can’t let anyone take your confidence away from you – only you can do that.”

(Thinkstock/PA)

Big yourself up

Unlike Blunt, most of us don’t have a red carpet for a bit of a night out and confidence boost, but there are many other ways you can wallop some oomph into your confidence stores.

“Praise yourself regularly. Tell yourself what a good and important job you are doing – both as a mum and an employee,” says Phillips. “If returning to work, remind yourself that just because you have had a child, you are not a less valuable employee. Part of the main issue is when we ‘ label’ ourselves as not being confident. It is far more healthy to accept things have changed, you are still valuable and you may have to make a few adjustments to step back into work again.”

Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda take part in filming of a scene from the movie sequel Mary Poppins Returns (PA)

And just like the nanny who knows a spoonful of sugar is always the best remedy, trusting yourself is super-important, says Atkins. “Catch yourself in moments of negative self-talk. If you doubt yourself, notice that you’re doing it.”

You could even make a list; Atkins advises jotting down all the things you are very much capable of. “I get parents that I work with to write 100 things – 100 is a lot, so you could do 20 – that you are good at. And make sure you get ‘me time’. Whatever you do that helps you relax, it recharges your batteries and you’ll have more patience, so therefore you’ll be more successful.”

“Confidence is like a muscle,” concludes Phillips. “Yes, there may be times it feels dented, but you can easily build it up yourself. Start with your self-talk, remind yourself that any lack of confidence is only temporary and perhaps having children may have made you confident in a different way.”

