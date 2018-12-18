How to survive the party season as the designated driver

We round up 6 of the best teetotal tipples to keep spirits high, without the dangers of drink driving.

So how can the person behind the wheel see the festive period out, and the New Year in ‘in-style’ without the worry of driving over the limit?

It can be tough, especially when everyone else is in party mode and getting the next pint in, and asking you to ferry them home, or worse, to the next bar.

Well, teetotallers don’t despair. Zero and low are the new buzz words in the drinks world, and there are plenty of options to steer you in the right alcohol-free direction…

1. Adnams Ghost Ship Alcohol Free Beer ( £11.99, 8 x 50cl, Adnams)

(Adnams/PA)

Adnams cite high tech magic for this, their O.5% alcohol free beer having the same satisfying taste as their classic Ghost Ship Pale Ale with its popular citrusy profile.

2. Nirvana Brewery Selection of low and alcohol-free, craft beers (£2.29-£2.49, 33cl, Eebria)

(Nirvana Brewery/PA)

Nirvana Brewery distinguishes itself by being the UK’s only brewery dedicated to low and alcohol-free craft beers. Try their Kosmic (O%) – a lovely, well balanced creamy stout, full bodied as you would expect, with chocolate and vanilla notes. Or Sutra (0.5%), a classic IPA with light amber hues and floral flavours. A classic all day drinking beer, that you can drink all day.

3. Freixenet 0% Alcohol Free Sparkling Rosé, Spain (£5, Tesco, in-store only)

(Freixenet/PA)

Spanish cava brand Freixenet are tapping into our thirst for rosé all year round with their blend of moscato and tempranillo grapes. Fun and frivolous, it offers fragrant flavours of wild berries, florals and tropical fruits and pairs well with light appetisers.

4. Seedlip Garden Sour Cocktail

(Seedlip/PA)

We’re definitely giving Seedlip Garden 108 (£27.99, 70cl, seedlipdrinks.com) the green light.

This green and floral blend of six copper-pot distillates includes handpicked peas and hay from the founder’s family farm, plus a healthy dose of traditional herbs, such as spearmint, rosemary and thyme.

Ingredients: 50ml Seedlip Garden 108, 35ml cloudy apple juice, 1 tbsp fresh lemon juice, 1 tbsp cider vinegar, 1 rosemary sprig, 1 thyme sprig, 2 tsp sugar syrup, 1 egg white.

Method: Half fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add the ingredients, shake vigorously and double strain into a chilled coupe glass. Garnish with a rosemary sprig.

5. Borrago #47 Paloma Blend (£19.95, 50cl, Master of Malt)

(Borrago/PA)

Beautiful on the outside and inside, Borrago is a blend of six botanicals – some secret – and others such as cardamom for a mouthwatering nose and rosemary for depth and texture. Essentially citrusy and spicy, pour it over ice, top with tonic, garnish with a slice of orange and hey, presto, you have a ‘pretend gin’.

6. Elderflower Iced Sauvignon Blanc Cocktail

(Eisberg/PA)

Made with Eisberg Sauvignon Blanc Alcohol Free (£3.50, Tesco), the fresh, aromatic flavours of sauvignon blanc align beautifully in this refreshing concoction.

Ingredients: 25ml Elderflower cordial, 75ml Sauvignon Blanc Eisberg, 100ml white tea (from tea bag), 25ml lemon juice, 15ml egg white, ginger ale, sprig of rosemary and clementine to garnish.

Method: Half fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add all the ingredients (apart from the ginger ale), shake vigorously and strain into a tall glass. Top with ginger ale and stir slowly, garnish with a twist of clementine and sprig of rosemary.

