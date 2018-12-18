The trendiest plant this Christmas is the cactus: Here are 5 of the best to buy

Ditch the poinsettia and cyclamen for cacti. These fashionable and low-maintenance plants will see you into 2019 and beyond, says Hannah Stephenson.

Poinsettia sales have been pricked by the rise in popularity of the cacti, with one garden centre chain reporting higher sales of these prickly subjects.

Some 50% more cacti have been sold this year, according to Wyevale Garden Centres, which reports that its customers are buying an average of two plants each this festive season.

Most cacti and succulents are happiest in desert and savannah situations with little moisture, bright sunshine, excellent drainage and low moisture, coupled with high temperatures, so bear that in mind when positioning yours.

But the good news is, they won’t mind central heating – as long as they’re not right next to the radiator – and they will look terrific amid contemporary displays, on shelves, windowsills and even the Christmas table.

So, ditch the poinsettia, the cyclamen and the other temperamental plants which are unlikely to stay the course of Christmas and go for some spikier candidates.

Here are five cacti favourites which will last much longer than the festive season.

1. Old lady cactus (Mammillaria hahniana subs. woodsii)



Mammillaria cactus (Thinkstock/PA)

This compact specimen, covered in wispy white hairs, is ideal for those who haven’t much space as it will remain compact and is slow-growing.

Hardly needing any maintenance, it is round and flat at the top, with spines emerging out of small swellings where the plant stores water.

If you’re lucky, it may reward you with a halo of rose pink flowers in spring. It’s good as a trio of individual pots or in a mixed display in a large, contemporary circular planter.

2. Golden barrel cactus (Echinocactus grusonii)



A golden barrel cactus (Thinkstock/PA)

A beautifully shaped globular cactus, this looks brilliant on its own in a festive pot on the Christmas table but will make more of an impact as a collection.

This cactus is a glossy green, with deep ribs running from top to bottom and golden yellow spines. Native to Mexico, it can grow much larger in a bigger pot, although it is unlikely to flower in the UK.

3. Christmas cactus (Schlumbergera)



Christmas cactus (Thinkstock/PA)

This dangly candidate gives you a riot of colour all winter long, in shades ranging from deep purple and pink, to red and white, with sizzling flowers appearing at the end of spreading stems.

The kindest way to treat these plants is to put them on a bright windowsill (but out of full sun) and leave them alone. If you turn them, the buds may drop.

Plants in bloom last longer in cooler rooms and you need to keep the plant on the dry side for a few weeks after flowering – after which, you should water sparingly. Re-potting (in ericaceous compost) is only necessary when they outgrow their pot.

If they like their situation and are allowed plenty of light, these plants will flower year after year – it’s like an extra Christmas present each December.

4. Prickly pear (Opuntia)



Prickly pears make a statement (Thinkstock/PA)

Prickly pears are available in a variety of shapes and colours, though many have bunny-ear-like forms peppered with little white dots. Among the favourites is opuntia microdasys and also consider the opunta albispina cactus, which grows evenly spaced clusters of hairs rather than sharp spines.

Keep these cacti in small pots to check their growth. The Mexican native grows clusters of pads that get no larger than two feet tall, but can grow up to five feet wide over time.

5. Orchid cactus (Epiphyllum)



Epiphyllum (Thinkstock/PA)

These prickly beauties will give you much to look forward to in 2019, for they usually bloom in late spring and summer, producing bright, showy flowers.

Hardy to about 10C (50F), they are relatively trouble-free to care for. You may want to hang them from a wall or in a hanging container which will show off their long, pendant, leaf-like stems.

They need really well-drained soil, so grow them in cactus compost mixed with added grit, placing them in bright but not direct sunlight in a room with moderate to high humidity. If you’re in a room with dry air, place the pot on a tray filled with gravel and keep it topped up with water.

