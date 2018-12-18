3 of the best ways to experience London in the spirit of Mary Poppins

Everyone's favourite nanny is back at the cinema. Sarah Marshall reveals some new supercalifragilisticexpialidocious hotel packages.

Jut in time for Christmas, Mary Poppins Returns is set to be the feel-good movie of the festive season when it launches in UK cinemas on December 21.

From adults who remember the original 1964 classic starring Julie Andrews, to younger viewers eager to be enthralled, the entire family will find delight in the hotly anticipated Disney sequel.

Inspired by story’s London setting, some hotels have launched themed packages to celebrate the release, with afternoon teas, kite-flying activities and even nanny services included. What could be more supercalifragilisticexpialidocious?

The Milestone Hotel & Residences

On arrival at this mansion hotel, located opposite Kensington Palace and Gardens, children will be presented with a silver chocolate tuppence which they can exchange for a bird-feeding kit from the concierge team. It’s the perfect recipe for an afternoon spent making avian friends in nearby Hyde Park. There’s also an opportunity to go fly a kite in the Italian Garden at Kensington Gardens; for £40, it’s even yours to keep.

A Spoonful of Sugar afternoon tea features a chocolate pastry inspired by Mary Poppins’s hat, a black chimney sweep macaron and kite-shaped biscuits covered in cherry ganache, served with cocktails and mocktails presented in medicine bottles.

How: Available until January 31, the Practically Perfect hotel stay starts from £540 per night (two sharing). The afternoon tea, served daily at 1pm, 3pm and 5pm, can be booked separately, costing £50 for adults and £25 for children. Visit milestonehotel.com.

Mercure London Hyde Park Hotel

(Mercure/PA)

Making the most of its leafy West London location, this Victorian townhouse hotel celebrates the cinematic heritage of Hyde Park. Inside, artwork nods to the first-ever moving picture filmed at Apsley Gate in 1889; a specially-created Mary Poppins location guide also references the park, which featured in the original 1964 film.

Made in partnership with Helen Blakeman, Screenwriter & Chair of the Children’s Committee at BAFTA, the Mary Poppins guide is available to guests booking a film package, along with tickets to a local independent cinema and a packet of gourmet popcorn.

How: Available until the end of February, the package costs from £255 per room (two sharing), including breakfast. Visit www.mercurehydepark.com.

The Kensington

(The Kensington/PA)

Imagine what it would be like to have your very own Mary Poppins on demand – surely most parents would rejoice at the idea. Making dreams a reality, this smart Doyle Collection property is offering guests the services of a nanny for 12 hours per day as part of a new package tied to the film.

Created in partnership with the Imperial Nannies agency, the service will ensure children are kept entertained with excursions, games and surprises concealed in a special ‘carpet bag’. Following an afternoon tea shared by the family, the day ends with storytelling and hot chocolate for children, while adults get to share a bottle of Perrier Jouet’s Belle Epoque Blanc De Blancs champagne in the hotel’s K Bar – all included in the deal.

How: The Imperial Nannies package includes three nights in either The Kensington (from £7,500) or The Knightsbridge and The Brompton Suites (from £5,500). Available from December 21 to March 31. Visit doylecollection.com.

